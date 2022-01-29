Elden Ring will see the return of the Marshes of Poison, an old love of Miyazaki – Nerd4.life

Elden Ring will see the return of the most feared Marshes of Poison: an old passion of the game director, Hidetaka Miyazaki, rediscovered during the development of the game. It is difficult to know whether to be happy with it or not.

After talking about the open world and the challenges it entails in Elden Ring, Miyazaki also exchanged a few words with Game Informer, discussing precisely this. unusual love to the deadly swamps.

“I understand that players think differently when faced with this type of scenarios“Miyazaki said,” but during the development of the game I rediscovered my love for the Poison Swamps. I know that users think differently, but when I realize I’m in the middle of creating a swamp, I can’t resist: it just happens. ”

“If we talk about the history And of the setting by Elden Ring, there is certainly something particularly horrible that exists and persists in this world, “the Japanese game director explained to the magazine’s microphones.

“I’ll say the name of this plague, so you know what to expect: it’s called Scarlet Rot and it’s something a little different than poison or toxicity, but I hope you’re eager to find out. “