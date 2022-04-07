ELDEN RING: “Will Smith” is invading players to slap them

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Without a doubt, the slap that actor Will Smith gave to comedian Chris Rock during the most recent Oscar Awards ceremony became one of the most controversial topics in recent days. Despite the fact that more than a week has passed since the curious incident, it still gives a lot to talk about and its impact is still valid in the entertainment industry. And yes, video games also embraced the meme very strongly.

In recent days, gamers around the world have made dozens of memes that mocked the controversy with references to classic video games, while a talented modder recreated the slap in God of War thanks to a fun and curious mod for PC. Also, fans of Fortnite They expressed their desire that the skin of Will Smith return to the video game with everything and a special emote.

In case you thought that the embarrassing moment that Will Smith and Chris Rock starred in at the award ceremony was in the past and could no longer give anything to talk about, you’re wrong. Now the community of ELDEN RING she is the most recent to get on the train.

Will Smith invades the ELDEN RING players

A few days ago, a reddit user shared a rather curious and funny anecdote that went viral. What happens is that, while playing ELDEN RING, a person by the name of “WILL SMITH” invaded his game. The player, of course, prepared to fight, but the surprise was that his invader only wanted to slap him.

Interestingly, this story is not the only one of its kind. Many people shared in the comments section and other reddit posts that they were, in fact, invaded by gamers named after the Hollywood actor as well.







These anecdotes have something in common: the invader only limits himself to hitting his victim and then withdrawing calmly, just like what happened at the Oscars. Of course, the community reacted with memes and ridicule to this curious situation. “Keep my maiden’s name out of your mouth,” one player joked in the comments section.

Of course, it is possible that this trend will continue for a few more days. So, it is possible that on your next foray into The Lands Between you will have the bad (or good) luck of running into Will Smith. If that happens, you’d better stay calm and let your invader land a good hit on you.

In case you missed it: “It disgusted me”, Jim Carrey, actor of Sonic: The Movie 2, lashes out at Will Smith

But tell us, have you already been a victim of Will Smith in the FromSoftware video game? Let us read you in the comments.

ELDEN RING It is already available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. You will find more news related to it if you visit its page.

