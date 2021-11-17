Elden Ring works, but it gave me too many doubts about difficulty and balance

After many managed to try a portion of the game thanks to the beta, it became obvious not only for the insiders that from Elden Ring there will be a lot to discuss.

In addition to making a necessary premise, we must first of all make some distinctions: for players who are not familiar with From Software’s games, Miyazaki’s work arriving in February will certainly not be a walk in the park; for veterans who know inside out i Dark Souls, and were forged by the difficulty of Sekiro (here is our review), there is a risk that it may be the most affordable game of the whole lot.

That said, the necessary premise in question is that in this article we do not care yet to fleas at the sobs of the technical sector, which we have however reported in our video preview. It would not be fair because it is a title still under development, therefore there will be time and way to understand what differences there will be between the current state in which it is and the final one in February.

The doubts, certainly more important and more weighty for the user, are if anything linked to the difficulty and the dancer balance that such an open world structure could put on display. For the first time in front of a From Software game, fears have crept into us that cannot be overshadowed. And they are all sensations based on over fifteen hours we spent on Elden Ring.

The problems of the open world

As already explained abundantly, the open world structure is undoubtedly the biggest novelty to take into consideration, because it represents an expansion for this genre of games that has never actually been. The wonderful sense of discovery given by Elden Ring it is unparalleled, fundamental for an evolved soulslike that looks to the future, and gives the entire project a potential longevity that at the moment we are not even able to estimate.

By playing smart, you will have a better chance of getting away with it outdoors.

However From Software has made it known that the Legacy Dungeons can be tackled in the order that best suits us, and the same, in fact, happens to all the minor ones that are scattered around the game maps. The point, as we found during our test, is that there is no difficulty setting according to the player’s level. While it has never existed in a From Software game, the introduction of the open world visibly changes the cards on the table.

For example, we happened to find at an advanced stage a small cave and a catacomb that had escaped us in the early stages. We explored them when we were already strong enough and well equipped, and it was really a joke to get to the end and beat their respective bosses. Probably, considering that the areas were meant to be addressed at the very beginning, we have ruined them a bit; the fear is that the same can happen with the major dungeons, that is, with those that represent the best of the entire gaming experience.

Now, with extreme honesty, it must also be said that if we take into consideration the structure of Demon’s Souls (here the review), which allowed you to choose the order of the archstones, the problem we are talking about may not exist: the player will simply be bounced back from too high a difficulty and will therefore pass to the area most suited to their level.

Yet the two works are not even remotely comparable, if we put in between a structure that stops being like that of 2009. It could therefore happen that one of the main dungeons (and all the minor ones that have become trifles in the meantime) are also ruined, and the reasons are also to be found in the myriad of aids and facilities that have been included to make life easier for the mass public.

The Agheel Dragon faced in the saddle of your trusty Torrent becomes much more affordable.

Having become aware of this upstream choice, the veteran can only find himself (at least at the moment) in front of what seems to be a game that offers too many countermeasures to contravene moments of difficulty. To this must be added a few ten-year structural weaknesses that From Software has never corrected, and which unfortunately also recur in Elden Ring.

The simple backstab to backstab, the under-leg movements of giant enemies, and now theAI that crashes when using the mount these are just some of the examples of how there are too many failures to exploit in your favor. A further concern is related to the management of the classes, which will be very permissive and will allow many of the basic characteristics to be changed on the run even after several hours.

In the beta this possibility was precluded, but in the final game there will be, and it is therefore important to carefully balance to avoid that you can easily “break” the game with disruptive builds. Eg, the Enchanted Knight has already appeared far above the other classes, especially for its mixed nature which allows for great melee attacks and devastating spells.

Is exactly Speaking of spells, we’re sorry to see that they still make a big difference, especially having the opportunity to move freely in very large spaces that allow you to attack from a distance while being in complete safety. A decisive weakening in the last balancing phases would therefore be desirable.

The spells are still far too powerful and need a better final balance.

Aids and facilities

On the gameplay side, the open world forced the developers to think of some precautions that could improve the player’s so-called “quality of life”. Some choices are certainly opportune, because the great distances to be covered cannot in any way not weigh on the way to travel. Hence, the fast travel, always possible except when inside a dungeon or when engaged in combat. But what are the consequences of this in a game like Elden Ring?

Waiting to find out whether or not there will be an object similar to the Bone of Return in the final code, at the moment the fast travel is infinite and allows you to level with extreme ease through a continuous coming and going between the Places of Grace and the areas where it is easier to get the best results, thus increasing the chances of making some of the more complex challenges even more affordable.

To this must be added the compass, which clearly indicates the exact direction in which our pool of lost souls is located (pardon, runes). This completely cancels the sense of tension, risk and profound uncertainty related to finding the lost “treasure”, since the game clearly tells you where to go, also giving you the opportunity to circumnavigate the most dangerous areas in order to regain the runes with a low percentage of not making it.

And there is also Torrente, our trusty mount that can avoid any harassing attack with sprints. Similarly, we have noticed that its use during some boss fights (yes, just with the Agheel Dragon) it allows you to take advantage of the hit and run technique in a very easy way, which is therefore even more effective than in the past.

We’ve just scratched the surface of Elden Ring – we’re sure we’ll find some bosses even more ruthless than usual.

Moreover, as mentioned previously, the enemy AI is unable to credibly manage its sudden movements or those that continually make opponents suddenly lose their bearings. This, in open spaces, can quickly become one of the best techniques to take advantage and almost always emerge victorious from the most complex situations.

In terms of aid, we cannot then report the spirit summons, which act as a substitute for cooperative calls while remaining conveniently offline. Of varying utility and power, these companions create distractions to enemies and bosses who are not interested in us for those useful moments that serve to attack them undisturbed with a couple of well-aimed shots or by literally throwing at him all the magical potential at his disposal.

If, on the other hand, you choose to cooperate with other players, well, at that point there is a real risk that Elden Ring become downright simple, as were certain phases of Bloodborne or all those in which the help from outside clearly minimized any bitter difficulty. Whether or not you decide to get help – and veterans won’t feel the need at all – it doesn’t change the fact that the recycling of the base of the game system and of the methods of attack of the enemies they have now been fully assimilated.

From this comes a greater security of the player, who has learned to exploit the structural weaknesses of the game and the enemy AI in your favor, even in the face of fearsome enemies on paper and capable of representing an evident barrier phase for neophytes. Where instead Elden Ring seems to shine more is in the interiors, which know how to be treacherous and dangerous as always, especially by virtue of a good positioning of the enemies and the narrow spaces in which you often move.

Artistically, the game already seems to be at the highest level.

In conclusion

For the avoidance of doubt, this article is in no way intended to be an invective against Elden Ring, which indeed we have incensed several times after our long preview test. However, it would be wrong – and above all short-sighted – to make everything go well or minimize certain problems just because we are somehow fond of From Software’s works. There are obvious faults in leaving as they are elements that were critical or very questionable already ten years ago.

We understand the troubled development in the era of the pandemic, just as we understand that such a winning formula is difficult to touch without certain balances being altered or irremediably compromised. However, the introduction of the open world could break them anyway, because it shows the side of quite a few potential problems that have already been seen during the beta.

If in relatively few hours we have noticed and ascertained that certain ways of playing and certain great facilities make life much easier than what one would expect from such a soulslike, we dare not imagine how players all over the world will manage to take advantage of the obvious concessions offered by the open world, which it turns out to be as bad as it once was only when it closes up like a funnel.