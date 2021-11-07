Elder Ring has a new Gameplay, which will leave you speechless – VIDEO

Story of an announced success. It was understood from the Gameplay Preview posted on youtube, with over half a million views and about a hundred thousand thumbs up against not even a thousand thumbs down. Elder Ring has a new Gameplay, presented in such a pleasant way as to leave you speechless, on twich.

It’s a action RPG video game, developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. A game characterized by the partnership with the Japanese game director Hidetaka Miyazaki and the American author of fantasy George RR Martin.

Runes instead of souls, actually changes the name not the substance: they will accumulate killing the enemies, but if defeated they will be removed. Stamina ok, but its consumption occurs only in the action, during the fight, not in the race. The use of magic works with traditional Focus Points, which are consumed with weapon art, classic spells, and summons.

Elder Ring, Game Preview to scream: new features

The 19-minute preview of Elder Ring shows the variety of environments and gameplay players can expect. The developer FromSoftware highlights new features for its brand of action RPGs, including traversing a vast map on horseback, what looks like random encounters (even with a giant dragon), and a real map interface. Viewers can also get a glimpse of different play styles, including sword and shield hand-to-hand combat, magic, stealth, and the option to summon other players (and even AI-controlled companions called spirits) into battle.

Strength and Ability are back, not skill sets. Confirmed the pvp option, accessible both in the dungeons and in the open world: it will work in a similar way to the Souls. Among other innovations, also introduced a kind of “Group Password” that will also work with the asynchronous elements of multiplayer.

The game will use an open world map in which it will be possible to explore the areas freely and players will be able to navigate around the game world with the help of a map, which however will not show the paths inside the dungeons. The world will be characterized by a complex and labyrinthine level design, structured in six macro-areas connected to each other through paths, catacombs, castles and fortresses.

READ ALSO >>> An asteroid threatens to enter the Earth’s atmosphere, that’s when

Three editions of Elden Ring. The Collector’s is available for all consoles, with the game disc, the statue of Malenia-Spada di Miquella measuring 23 centimeters, the exclusive SteelBook with the Ancestral Ring, the 40-page hardcover Art book, the digital soundtrack. And more: Poster, Art Card, Sticker and fabric patch. The Launch Edition, on the other hand, is restricted to the game, with attached posters, Art Cards, stickers and fabric patches.

READ ALSO >>> A malware on YouTube steals passwords: watch out for this video

In Digital Edition a digital copy, together with Artbook and soundtrack always in digital version. Elder Ring will be available for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S starting February 25, 2022.