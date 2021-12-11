Elderly and vocal assistants, those who use them feel less alone – Assistance

(ANSA) – Vocal assistants are making their way into Italian families, even among the senior category. Their ease of use and voice contact have simplified their integration into everyday life, also improving the approach of the elderly with new technologies. The Research Center of the Catholic University, EngageMinds HUB, in collaboration with DataWizard and with the non-conditioning contribution of Amazon, interviewed 60 Italians between 65 and 80 years old, men and women, to understand their degree of acceptance and use. of a device with Alexa on board, which shares the bulk of the voice assistants market with the Google Assistant and Siri.

62% of the sample said they felt less alone since “talking” with artificial intelligence and 98% expressed a greater willingness to communicate with other people using new technologies. 75% stressed, at the end of the experimentation, that they saw their state of well-being increase in the use of Alexa while 52% kept it very high. “These are aspects of great interest” explained Professor Guendalina Graffigna, Professor of Health and Consumer Psychology at the Catholic University of Milan-Cremona and director of EngageMinds HUB.

"Just think of how the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated, when not imposed, a paradigm shift in family relationships through the use of remote connections, but also to the growing digitization of public administration that implies, with the SPID, the creation of one's own digital identity with which to access many services; for example, the consultation of the health file or, again in this pandemic phase, the booking of vaccination ". During the first week of experimentation, the people involved were invited to perform some exercises, based on applications of the voice assistant. In the second, they were left free to use the device as they saw fit. "Seeing that Alexa can be a concrete help for the elderly population, reducing their sense of loneliness is an additional incentive to do better" said Gianmaria Visconti, Alexa Country Manager in Italy.