Elderly inmates in RSA, Monsignor Paglia: “Scandalous and unbearable situation. I intervened several times personally”

Scandalous. The President of the Commission for the Reform of Health and Social Health Care for the Elderly Population, Monsignor Vincenzo Pagliain conversation with ilfattoquotidiano.it thus defines the situation of prolonged closure to the visits of Nursing homes (Rsa) that host non self-sufficient elderly people. So long that in recent days families and associations took to the streets to ask for the restoration of living conditions that respect the dignity of the person. “I am aware that it is necessary hurry up“, Says the prelate who refers both to the need to redesign the RSA and to that of” blocking as soon as possible those situations that continue to exist “inhumane‘”.

How can the closure of the RSA be unblocked?

It is a truly scandalous situation. From the beginning, the Commission convinced Minister Speranza to issue a circular to allow safe visits to RSAs, in the belief that even then one could die not only of Covid but also of loneliness. There was some opening, but in fact the closure has been proposed again. Unfortunately, the Ministry’s circular clashes with the power of the Regions which in turn regulate the individual RSAs in the area. Even the health directorates of the structures, although with laudable exceptions, do not collaborate. I have personally intervened several times, obtaining some results, but not because of the law – which, I repeat, is in the hands of the Regions – but out of conviction. But as you know “there is no worse deaf than someone who does not want to hear”.

But in this way the Regions blame the State, the State blames the Regions and the elderly remain in the middle …

The discretion of the Health Departments and health managers must be regulated, which, even in the clear absence of epidemic clusters, continue to prohibit entry, even in the presence of very clear rules that protect the possibility of doing so in complete safety. I would then add, and it would be very easy to prove it, that Covid entered the RSA following infections among the social and health personnel who assisted the elderly: the ban or in any case the heavy restrictions on the entry of relatives, or volunteers, is really a fig leaf. .

How to do it then? Abolishing the RSA or placing them at the head of the state?

I don’t think these solutions can be the effective ones. The RSA must be radically reformed. They must stop being the dramatic end of the lives of elderly people condemned to isolation and an innumerable series of restrictions: not being able to go out, not being able to receive visits from relatives and least of all from volunteers, friends and so on. The reform that we are designing inserts the Rsa as open places, close to inhabited centers, functionally connected with other services, of reasonable size and commensurate with the social fabric in which they are inserted. And again: we believe in a continuum of assistance, or in a concatenation of services – preventive, semi-residential and residential home – that take care of the elderly as needed and where they are needed. In short, we must get out of an absurdly rigid system, where the rule of “all or nothing” applies to the RSA. Indeed, with their associations we have recently clarified that they should take care of the entire care pathway for the elderly, and, on this, we have found availability.

What are the times for the reform?

Palazzo Chigi welcomed the plan prepared by the Commission and set up a control room for the application which begins with the presentation to Parliament of a delegated law to reorganize the taking charge of the policies of the elderly in Italy. This is a first objective that presents the horizon in which the various implementing decrees of the proposed plan will have to be produced. We are at the final stages of the preparation of this enabling law and as soon as possible it will be adopted by the Council of Ministers and then presented to Parliament. I am aware that we must hurry. Both to define the vision that presides over the whole action and to block as soon as possible those situations that continue to be “inhuman”. It is not possible for a society to give more years to live and then – as has happened in many institutes – not knowing how to keep them. It is an unbearable scandal: it is no longer possible for this to happen.

Is there really no space between present and future to give some relief to these souls who are dying out in private solitude as well as the affections often also of care, assistance, stimuli and sacraments?

The lack of attention to creating suitable times and spaces for visits to hospitalized elderly is not to be attributed only to individual omissions of this or that actor: it is, unfortunately, the sad consequence of what, several times, Pope Francis has rightly described as a “throwaway culture”. We do not hide: we have for too long, in terms of mentality and general vision, considered retirement homes as places to accommodate those who are no longer active and awaiting death. Despite the massive and generous commitment of many – to whom we are grateful – to make these places more human, decent and welcoming, it is necessary to reverse the vision: institutions must become open and lively places where the assiduous and frequent presence of family members is added that of the Christian community, of the neighborhood and, I would say, of the entire city. Too often, the opposite is true: these are isolated places, a little out of the world. Because they are out of the heart, out of mind, out of thought. But the degree of civilization of a society is also measured by how it treats its elderly.

Why does everyone turn away when it comes to intervening?

Taking care of those who are elderly and sick, of a fragile body, is not an easy thing. It involves joining forces, collaborating and supporting families. And then, you know, children attract more than old people, because the little one makes more tenderness, we see the future, the life that advances. These dimensions do not help attention for old age. For this reason too, Pope Francis is dedicating his Wednesday catecheses to the theme of aging and the important role that the elderly can play in the life of society and of the Church. These are strong and important words, on which we should reflect for a long time to create a better society, where those who are old are not hidden and their lives are not wasted.