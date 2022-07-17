Elderly woman dies after falling into a pond with alligators

A woman died after falling into a pond with alligators in an incident that occurred on a golf course in Englewood, a town on the southwest coast of the state of Florida (USA), according to local media this Saturday.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported that the incident, which occurred at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club in Englewood, is being investigated, where the woman, a old woman whose age was not revealed, died when he fell into the pond where the alligators.

According to a first version provided by the Sheriff’s Office, witnesses to the event saw how the old woman fell, in what appears to be an accident, into the pond on the golf course near his home.

The old woman tried to stay afloat, but two alligators They bit her and submerged her in the water causing her death.

The woman was declared dead at the scene of the event by the health authorities who provided first aid.

The Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) of the state of Florida responded to the call to capture the alligators of the pond and carry out an investigation.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has not yet identified the old woman.

According to FWC data on the interaction between humans and alligatorssince 1948 there are more than 20 documented cases of death of people due to attacks by these reptiles in Florida.

That state has a population of alligators which is currently estimated at 1.3 million animals of all sizes spread over the 67 counties of that territory in the southeastern United States.

One of the most mediatic cases of incidents with alligators is the one registered on June 14, 2016 at the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa hotel complex in Orlando, owned by the Disney company.

A 2-year-old boy identified as Lane Thomas was dragged into the water by an alligator while he was with his family on the shores of a man-made lake.

Although his parents jumped into the water and tried to free the boy from the alligator, they could not prevent his death. EFE