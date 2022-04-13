Elders left to die and uninformed citizens

Nature examined the Swedish model of fighting Covid: “Many elderly people were given morphine instead of oxygen despite the available supplies, ending their lives”.

“Sweden was well equipped to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from becoming severe.” However, in 2020 the country recorded “death rates from Covid-19 ten times higher than neighboring Norway”. This is what is reported at the beginning of an in-depth study conducted by Nature, one of the most authoritative scientific journals, on the case of Sweden, a nation whose government since the first months of the emergency has decided to adopt a rather soft line, avoiding lockdowns and restrictions. and focusing exclusively on the personal responsibility of its citizens. Two years after the start of the pandemic, Nature has decided to draw a line and analyze the results of this “soft” approach; what has emerged is disheartening for an advanced democracy, equipped with all the scientific, political and cultural tools to avoid thousands of deaths and millions of infections.

The Nature study was conducted by eminent scientists (also Swedish), doctors and journalists and the picture it returns resembles a real indictment against the government and health authorities of the country: in the abstract of the dossier the authors argue “that a scientific methodology was not followed by the main authorities in charge – and by the responsible politicians – with alternative narratives considered validresulting in arbitrary political decisions. “Among the reasons for the Swedish failure is that the country’s highest health authority, the local Public Health Agency, has been merged with the Institute for the Control of Infectious Diseases: the first relevant decision hired by the new head, Johan Carlson, was to fire and transfer the six professors of authority to the Karolinska Institutet, effectively emptying the agency of the necessary capacity to deal with a health emergency like that of Covid. followed was consequential: “The Swedish pandemic strategy seemed aimed at achieving anatural herd immunity and to avoid a closure of the company. The Public Health Agency has labeled the advice of national scientists and international authorities as extreme positions. “According to Nature,” mandatory legislation was rarely used; recommendations based on personal responsibility and without any sanctions were the norm. “To follow, again in the abstract of the study, the strongest affirmation:” Many elderly people have been given morphine instead of oxygen despite the stocks available, putting an end to their lives “.

Citizens kept in the dark about how the virus is transmitted

According to the researchers “the Swedish people was kept in the dark about such basic facts as SARS-CoV-2 airborne transmission, that asymptomatic individuals can be contagious and that face masks protect both the vector and the others “. Nature’s conclusions are very harsh:” The Swedish response to this pandemic – it reads – has been unique and characterized by a laissez-faire, morally, ethically and scientifically questionable, a consequence of the structural problems of society. There was more emphasis on protecting the ‘Swedish image’ than on saving and protecting lives, or on an evidence-based approach. A strategy that has never been discussed among all the interested parties, nor communicated to the public. Furthermore, there has been a reluctance and inability to admit possible failures at all levels of government; or to take any responsibility for results that are clearly detrimental to Swedish society. There have also been attempts to revise history by modifying or deleting official documents, communications and Web sites and distracting public opinion. “A failure across the board, then. With all due respect to those who saw Swedish as a virtuous model to which get inspired.