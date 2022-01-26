Eleanor Oliphant is fine: found the director of the film adaptation

Second Deadline, Harry Bradbeer will deal with the film adaptation of the 2017 best-seller, Eleanor Oliphant is doing great. The writer Georgia Pritchett will adapt the script of the novel of the same name by Gail Honeyman.

Eleanor Oliphant is doing great follows the life of Eleanor, an office worker who tends to be on her own. His weekends are spent in solitude, enjoying vodka and frozen pizzas. Eleanor only cares about her routine and a local singer who she believes is her soul mate. When she meets Raymond, the secrets of her past will be revealed and she will discover that love is the greatest gift.

The winner of theEmmy for Best Director in a Comedy Series for Fleabag, Harry Bradbeer, helped shape the beloved series Killing Eve and the adaptation of the book by Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes (2020), with Henry Cavill, Millie Bobby Brown And Helena Bonham Carter.

Reese Witherspoon will produce Eleanor Oliphant is doing great through production company Hello Sunshine, together with Lauren Neustadter.

Eleanor Oliphant is doing great

My name is Eleanor Oliphant and I’m fine, indeed: fine. I don’t pay attention to others. I know they often stare at me, whisper, turn their heads when I pass. Maybe it’s because I always say what I think. But I smile, because I’m fine like that. I am almost thirty years old and have been working in the same office for nine. On my lunch break I do crossword puzzles, my passion. Then I go back to my desk and take care of Polly, my little plant: she needs me, and I don’t need anything else. Because I’m fine by myself. Only Wednesday does it bother me, because that’s the day the phone call comes from the prison. From my mother. Later, when I close the call, I realize I touch the scar on my face and everything seems different to me. But it doesn’t last long, because I don’t allow it. And if you ask me, in fact, I’m fine. Indeed, very well. Or so I thought, until today. Because today something new happened. Someone gave me a kind gesture. The first of my life. And that changed everything. Suddenly, I discovered that the world follows rules that I don’t know. That others do not have the same fears as me, and do not try to forget the past every moment. Perhaps the “everything” I thought I had is precisely all that I lack. And maybe it’s time to really learn how to feel good.

