Eleanor Oliphant is fine: Harry Bradbeer director of the film based on the book

Director Harry Bradbeer will be in charge of directing the film based on the novel Eleanor Oliphant is fine.

Sara Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag) the director of Eleanor Oliphant is doing great, film based on the bestseller written by Gail Honeyman.

The project will be produced by Hello Sunshine by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter, in collaboration with Emily Ferenbach.

The novel Eleanor Oliphant is doing great tells the story of a woman who leads a lonely existence and gradually realizes that the only way to survive is to open her heart to others. The book was released in June 2017 and has sold over 2.5 million copies.

Harry Bradbeer earned an Emmy for his work behind the Fleabag camera and has also directed a few episodes of shows such as Killing Eve, Messiah, This Life and Outlaws. The filmmaker also recently directed Enola Holmes and the sequel, which is currently in post-production.

The screenplay for the new feature will be written by Georgia Pritchett who recently covered the comedy The Shrink Next Door with Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd. He has previously been part of the team of shows such as Succession, Veep and Avenue 5.