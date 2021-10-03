Eleanor Oliphant, the summer bestseller will be a film starring Reese Witherspoon

Eleanor Oliphant is a girl who goes unnoticed. But that’s fine with her. He does nothing “that can attract attention”, as Vasco Rossi sang in his Clear dawn. He is almost thirty years old and lives in his world. He goes to work from Monday to Friday, during the lunch break he goes away to do crossword puzzles and spends his evenings reading Jane Eyre or listen to the radio. In the graphic design studio where she is employed as an accountant, in nine years she has never taken a day off or sick, despite wearing white gloves due to an annoying eczema, not giving a damn about the jokes and glares of colleagues with whom she has nothing to do. share. Over the weekend she stays indoors, drinks vodka so as not to think and takes care of her Polly plant. “She needs me, and I don’t need anything else. Because I’m fine by myself.”

What goes through her head is told in the book by Gail Honeyman Eleanor Oliphant is doing great (Eleanor Oliphant is completely fine), debut novel that in a few months has become a publishing case: the best-selling ever in England, at the fifth reprint in Italy, where it was released last May with Garzanti in the translation by Stefano Beretta, remaining fixed in the top ten of books more read. It is being released in over 35 countries and will become a film. To buy the rights to the novel was Reese Witherspoon, actress and producer who founded the company Hello Sunshine with the aim of carrying out projects for cinema and TV focusing on authors and novels focused on women. But, he adds Deadline, Eleanor could also be an opportunity for the actress who missed the Oscar with Wild and won over audiences, critics and awards with the Hbo series Big Little Lies, of which the second season is coming.

Gail Honeyman

Honeyman was born and raised in Scotland and dreamed of writing from an early age. She spent two years working on her book, writing during lunch breaks from work as a clerk. A dream that he does not share with his protagonist. For Eleanor, the days and weeks are all the same but she claims to be happy this way. The only moment of concern is Wednesday evening, a fixed appointment when the mother’s phone call from prison arrives at the same time. “Later, when I close the call, I realize I touch the scar on my face and everything looks different to me. But it doesn’t last long, because I don’t allow it. And if you ask me, in fact, I’m fine. very good”.

The news comes suddenly, when she falls in love with the musician Johnnie and decides to meet him. For him she discovers the internet and social networks, faces painful sessions at the beautician and embarrassing exchanges of opinion with shop assistants, make-up artists and hairdressers. She is focused on planning the change for the fateful meeting, but along the way she is amazed and bitter at how a haircut, a pair of heels, and a little makeup can change the way others think of you.

Between the pages every now and then a tragedy emerges from the past but it seems all enclosed in the scar that Eleanor has on her face, which she prefers not to talk about. Then everything changes when someone gives her a kind gesture. “I suppose one of the reasons why we are able to continue to exist within the time frame allotted to us in this green and blue valley of tears is that, however remote it may seem, there is always the possibility of change,” says the protagonist, who unwittingly becomes involved in the attentions of Raymond, a computer technician who slowly and almost against his will, gains a special place in his life.

The character told by Gail Honeyman has been defined by critics around the world as an example of “resilience”, underlining the way in which she faces and overcomes the trauma that hit her. But for her the Guardian speaks of a new literary genre, the “up lit”, from “uplifting” intended as uplifting literature, because one arrives at the end of the book with a smile. The same we see on Eleanor’s face. And we are happy for her.