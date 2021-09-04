Election actress Jessica Campbell dies: Reese Witherspoon’s pain

Former actress Jessica Campbell died at just 38, and Reese Witherspoon, who starred with her in Election, has expressed her grief online.

Jessica Campbell And dead at the age of 38 on December 29, 2020, but only today was the sad news related to the actress who starred alongside Reese Witherspoon in the movie Election.

Sarah Wessling, Jessica’s cousin, announced the death without revealing the cause of death, but revealed that in the last days of her life she was facing flu-like symptoms.

Reese Witherspoon, star of the 1999 comedy Election, commented on Jessica Campbell’s death by writing online: “It breaks my heart to hear this news. Working with her was a real pleasure“.

The former actress had left the entertainment world and had started acting in 1992 in the film In the Best interest of the children starring Sarah Jessica Parker.

In Election she played the role of Tammy Metzler, the sister of Paul (Chris Klein), who decided to clash with her brother in the student elections.

Jessica’s later projects included Freaks and Geeks, The Safety of Objects, Junk and Dad’s Day.

Jessica then moved away from acting to become an alternative medicine expert and her friends launched a Go Fund Me campaign to help the family pay for the funeral costs and financially support the young woman’s son, Oliver, who is only 10 years old. .