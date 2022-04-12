Election in Ontario: the NDP and the Greens promise to limit the price of tickets

Both opposition parties say he has become unaffordable to see your favorite artist perform or attend a professional hockey or basketball game in Ontario.

Tickets offered at $60, $100 or $150 can often cost 40%, 50% or even 100% more on resale.

The former Liberal government had promised to limit the markup that resellers can charge over the face value of a ticket to 50%, but after taking office, the Ford government removed this provision from the law, before ‘it comes into force, judging it impossible to enforce .

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner accuses the Progressive Conservatives of siding with the dealers.

” It was a mistake to lift this cap and allow websites to rack up huge profits on the backs of sports and music fans. » — A quote from Mike Schreiner, Leader of the Green Party

Same story from NDP consumer protection critic Terrence Kernaghan, according to whom Doug Ford pronounces fine speeches against price gouging, but without taking action.

” The families tell me that they are angry to see that the tickets are resold at exorbitant prices. » — A quote from Terence Kernaghan, New Democrat MP for London area

The office of Ontario’s Minister of Consumer Services, Ross Romano, responds: Since taking office, our government has strengthened protections for Ontario consumers while supporting economic growth in our culture and entertainment industries. We will continue to consider these factors regarding any potential changes to the Ticket Sales Act 2017.

The Liberals say they have no comment on the matter at this time.

Amateurs in favor of a limit

Torontonian Florian François agrees with the idea of ​​limiting resale prices.

The basketball fan says the cost of the cheapest seats he can find for the Raptors has gone from $15-$20, when he first arrived in Toronto eight years ago, to $70-$80 . It’s an expense that many families can’t afford, he notes.

” I think of families with children who are going to see the Raptors play for the first time in their lives. It’s really a shame that there are people who are deprived of this [à cause du prix trop élevé des billets]. » — A quote from Florian François, Raptors fan

He doesn’t think he’s going to see the Raptors in the playoffs if tickets cost more than $150.

Adrien Polselli finds that tickets to sports and shows are expensive in Toronto. Photo: Radio-Canada

Sports fan Adrien Polselli used to attend every Raptors home game with his wife because he was able to find $20 resale tickets hours before the game. But that’s no longer the case, he says.

He adds that he never went to a Maple Leafs game because of the cost. Even at the beginning of the season, I find that the prices are really very expensive, a minimum of $150 per place he said.

” Me, I lived near Lyon [avant] and often went to soccer games. I always managed to get by for $15 to $20 to go to games, even Champions League games. » — A quote from Adrien Polselli, Torontonian

He is also in favor of a law in Ontario to limit resale prices, saying that he has feels like it’s a bit limitless here at present. When I look at Justin Bieber here I feel like the top prizes are around $250-$300 he laments.

Would that work?

When it abolished the cap in 2019 that had been promised by the Liberals, the Ford government argued that it was because such a mechanism was not working.

Resale portals such as Ticketmaster and StubHub claimed that such a policy would encourage resellers to turn to classifieds sites where consumers would not be protected.

Also, under the Liberals’ plan, it was up to consumers to file complaints with the government against resellers who charge more than 50% of the face value of tickets.

University of Toronto marketing professor David Soberman doesn’t think a cap is the answer.

” In my opinion, the important thing in this market is to limit the number of tickets a reseller can buy. This is where there is a problem. For example, we have someone who buys 500 tickets. He can control the price in a way. » — A quote from David Soberman, professor at the Rotman School of Management

Marketing professor David Soberman thinks it’s easier to limit the number of tickets a retailer can buy than the ticket price. Photo: Radio-Canada

In other words, competition between resellers must be encouraged, according to Professor Soberman, to curb price growth, and not try to undermine the law of supply and demand.

However, this strategy raises an important question: how to control the number of tickets that professional resellers, who often have sophisticated computer systems, can obtain?

For his part, lawyer and professor at the University of Toronto Daniel Tsai argues that event organizers and the Ticketmaster platform could limit abuse by refusing to honor tickets resold at too high a price. It would encourage the initial purchaser of the tickets to keep them and use them himself rather than trying to resell them to make exorbitant profits. he said.

The other option, he said, would be to force those who want to resell their ticket to go through Ticketmaster, which could thus exercise control over prices.

For his part, the Ontario MP Terrence Kernaghan is not able for the moment to explain exactly how a cap on the price of resale tickets would work under an NDP government. He says the party would appoint a consumer advocate, as the Provincial Auditor General who can investigate, in addition to discussing the issue with the major resale sites.

The Greens did not provide details on their plan.

The example of Quebec Quebec passed a law in 2011 preventing resellers from charging more than face value for a ticket unless they have the consent of the event organizer. Many resale sites have since been fined, but prices continue to rise, complain enthusiasts. The Union des consommateurs du Québec has said in the past that this type of regulation could work in the short term, but that resellers quickly found ways to circumvent it.

Ticketmaster and StubHub did not respond to our requests for comment.