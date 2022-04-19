Election of MIR vacancies in real time on Telegram

The telematic and deferred election of the MIR 2022 places has provoked a barrage of protests by future specialist doctors who do not find valid justifications for the system imposed by the Ministry of Health. Given the refusal to return to face-to-face system —and when the form of action in this call has already been published in the BOE— the MIRs have decided to organize themselves on social networks.

The initiative, which was already developed last year, involves the creation of different Telegram groups by award sections so that, on that day, the future specialists know which places the previous numbers are going to occupy, since the Ministry is not going to offer that real time informationas the applicants for Specialized Health Training (FSE) asked the Ministry of Health in their protests

MIR groups on Telegram

Through different messages on Twitter, the organizers of this proposal are encouraging future residents to request the access link to a telegram group. It is a completely optional action whose only intention is to help the MIR.

Through a generic group in said instant messaging application, which they have called ESF 2022candidates obtain access to documents grouped by order number in which they must write down their number and your first choice for the MIR 2022. In this way, candidates are helped to choose the position that best suits their tastes, taking into account what previous applicants have chosen.

This system, developed selflessly, can help the more than eight thousand MIRs who are waiting to be able to choose their future in the next month and it works more efficiently than other systems such as the Tu Plaza FSE application, since this way information can only be known up to the previous shift but last minute changes do not appear.

EIR groups on Telegram

Not only are the future medical residents organizing on their own in order to allocate places, there are also different messaging groups made up of EIR applicants which works the same way.

They assure that in last year’s edition, the documents were very useful and they hope that this year will have the same success. Everything will depend on the total number of applicants who selflessly decide to facilitate the information about your place and first choice.