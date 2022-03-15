Elections 2022 | “Ungrateful coward”: Piedad Córdoba against Ingrid Betancourt

During the WEEK debate, The now senator Piedad Córdoba published a direct message for the candidate where she asked for a debate to clarify the accusations that the woman has launched against her.

“Candidate Ingrid Betancourt, I demand a public debate on peace and unilateral releases; you say time and place. I didn’t do politics, don’t do it with me! Respect me, ungrateful coward!” was Córdoba’s message.

candidate @IBetancourtCol, I demand a public debate on peace and unilateral releases, say time and place! I did not play politics, do not do it with me! Respect me! ungrateful coward! – Piedad Córdoba (@piedadcordoba) March 15, 2022

The reaction occurs precisely, after the statements given by Betancourt in which he questioned the participation of Córdoba in the Historical Pact.

“Gustavo Petro has already made it to the second round. He organized that quota very well, he organized it with machinery. When he talks about corruption I shudder because there are very corrupt characters on his lists, ”she said at first the candidate.

Emphasizing the lawyer, the candidate of the Oxygen Green party added: “They are accused of having been kidnapping agents and this is talking about Piedad Córdoba, who is under investigation by the Supreme Court of Justice.”

But this was not the only time that Betancourt attacked Córdoba, because last Saturday the candidate he had asked not to vote for that leftist alliance. “What surprises me is that the Historical Pact continues to protect it in a closed list where whoever vote for the lists of the Congress of the Historical Pact are voting for a kidnapping process. So I call on Colombians to vote responsibly,” said Betancourt.

Before and after the revelations of her former adviser, Andrés Vásquez, in which he said that the elected senator supposedly gave recommendations on how kidnapped persons should be presented and released for political purposes, Betancourt saw herself as one of those directly involved.

According to the testimonies given by Vásquez in the Supreme Court of Justice, Betancourt would have been one of those affected by Piedad Córdoba’s influence with the Farc leadership, since she was a high-value hostage.

However, on March 13, election day, the closed list of the Historical Pact to the Senate, promoted by the presidential candidate Gustavo Petro, counted 2,302,847 votes, of which 16 are seats for the Senate and 25 for the Chamberfor a total of 41 congressmen for this political movement that this Sunday became the most voted in the country.

Among the seats in the Senate for the Historical Pact is that of Piedad Córdoba, who had already been in Congress years ago and returns wrapped in several polemics.

And it is that his close relationship with the FARC and his efforts to free the hostages, apparently, had purely political interests in the background. There is also controversy over his business and transactions, already proven, with the so-called figurehead of Nicolás Maduro, Álex Saab, held in a prison in the United States.