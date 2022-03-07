Elections 2022: Voting began for Colombians abroad – Electoral News – Elections 2022

Next Sunday, the elections for the election of representatives to the Senate and Chamber will take place in Colombia, in addition to the inter-party consultations with which the candidates of the three coalitions will be defined. However, the voting day has already begun for Colombians residing abroad.

In Auckland, New Zealand, Imelda Aguirre officially became this Sunday the first Colombian to exercise her right to vote in this electoral contest.

Like her, another 908,565 nationals will be able to visit the 250 voting stations set up by the Foreign Ministry and the Registry in 66 countries around the world from March 7 to 13 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm (local time in the country where they reside).

According to the Registry, all Colombians who are part of the electoral census of Colombians abroad can votethat is, all Colombian citizens who have their identity card registered at a polling station abroad and who, upon turning 18 after 2005, processed their citizenship card for the first time at a consulate and have never registered elsewhere, since are entitled to vote at the respective consulate.

By law, Colombians living abroad can only vote in elections of national decision as President or Congressbut not by local decision, since they are not directly affected by the election of any candidate in particular.

It should also be noted that for Colombians residing abroad there are two seats for the international constituency, that is, two Representatives are elected to the Chamber.

This will be the process

Vice Minister Francisco Echeverri explained that the largest portion of Colombians registered to vote abroad are in the United States. On the situation of Colombians in Venezuela, he recalled that Colombia does not have diplomatic or consular representation in that country, due to the unilateral rupture of relations by the Maduro regime and for that reason the National Registry established six polling stations in the border area , so that fellow citizens can exercise their right to vote.

For his part, the Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry, Luis Gabriel Fernández, explained the situation with Colombians in Ukraine and Russia: “In Ukraine we do not have diplomatic representation, so there is no polling station. The closest post is in Warsaw, which will operate without any news”.

Similarly, Colombians in Russia will also be able to approach the polling stations, which will operate normally.

The table for monitoring the electoral process abroad will work from the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry in Colombia and will have 30 officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with constant support from the Ministry of the Interior and the Registry.