Elections Chile, from critic of the moderate left to peacemaker: Gabriel Boric, the president who slowed the return of the right to power

The images of the day after the electoral triumph of Gabriel Boric are those of the reception at Moneda, at lunch with the president Pinhera who remains in office until 11 March. Boric presented himself with his “jefa de campanha” Itzkia Siches and with the political coordinator George Jackson, practically his peers (Siches of 1986 as Boric, Jackson of 1987). ” The Chile was the cradle of the neoliberalism, it will also be the place of his end ”, said Boric in the first part of his electoral campaign. Who knows if the school of Chicago Boys will be closed by these Santiago Boys.

The whole world watched the winner of the Chilean ballot with attention and curiosity. But young as he is, Gabriel Boric has already been a politician for years. He was born in the far south of the country, he is not part of the political and / or capitalist families of the Santiago area. The father was a militant for years (simple) Christian Democrat. It has established itself as student leader in the years in which the movement for the right to education in Chile was the strongest in the world. In 2012 he was the successor of Camila Vallejo as president of the Federation of Chilean students. Two years later, like Camila, she made the leap into institutional politics. He is elected as an independent deputy, exponent of one critical left towards the center-left of the government. He was then re-elected in 2018, after helping to form the coalition Frente Amplio.

A few weeks after theEstallido, the start of the great social protest of October 2019, Boric surprised most observers by making a move to open the dialogue in Parliament towards the center-left and the center-right of President Pinhera, while most of the Frente Amplio, the Communist Party and the movers of the square did not want to know. There horse move, according to some, or the betrayal, according to others, of Boric led to the signing of theagreement “for Peace and the New Constitution” that started the path for the “Convencion Constituyente“: Without Boric probably the center-right and the center-left would not have been able to give legitimacy to the agreement.

However, until the first months of this 2021 Boric was not as popular a character as it turned out later. In the primaries of the agreement Apruebo Dignidad between Frente Amplio and Pc, the deputy of Punta Arenas started at a disadvantage against his competitor, the Communist Mayor of Recoleta, Daniel Jadue. His empathic dialectic, the more secular approach of his speech, capable of referring to all the diversity of the population, led Boric to an unexpected 60% in the primary.

From that moment he became the potential candidate of all the variegated so-called opposition, but only after the relative victory of Kast in the first round it became. His opponents have circulated various allegations of fragility, incompetence, transformism, even of drug addict And stalker that came back like boomerangs. What led him from being considered a kid to be maneuvered by the Communists to the Moneda is now seen as a path of inclusion, growth, patience. If in the motivations of the great and not obvious electoral mobilization the refusal of the return to power of one weighed above all new variant of the right, now it’s honeymoon with Boric, the young man considered by those who voted him as the one who can accompany Chile to change.

Boric is fast. When he understood, with the results of the first round, that the safety it was a fundamental theme, he threw himself into listening to some of them victims of drug trafficking and then he didn’t stop talking about it. And above all, when he understood that in the next Senate not even the alliance with the center-left could guarantee the left a majority, he began to talk about a government that will want to listen to everyone. He promised to indicate the executive within a month, which in any case will only take office on 11 March.