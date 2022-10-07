Elections in Brazil: Lula Da Silva adds support and Bolsonaro shows strength ahead of the October 30 runoff

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past election campaign flags depicting former President Lula da Silva and current President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia (REUTERS/Adriano Machado)

The former Brazilian president Michel Temer hinted this Thursday that, finally, will support Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the second round of the elections on October 30, thus giving up support for the re-election of the president Jair Bolsonarowho, on the other hand, this Thursday met with elected legislators who presented themselves as an “army” to defeat the Workers’ Party (PT) at the polls.

Temer released a brief statement on his social networks in which he confirms his support for that presidential candidacy that, in addition to defending democracy and compliance with the Constitution, maintain the reforms already carried out during his presidencywhich spanned from 2016 to 2018.

This last aspect has been interpreted as a direct targeting of Bolsonaro and support for Lula and the PT, who have already announced their intention to repeal spending cap and the suspension of certain parts of the labour reform of the current president, as warned Or Balloon.

Former President Temer would have opted at first to support Lula, although his statements in which he accused him of being a “coup leader” would have made the former president change his mind, since it was assumed that from that moment he would opt for Bolsonaro.

In fact, the current president and his predecessor would have scheduled a meeting for the weekend in which Temer would finally confirm his support for Bolsonaro, an appointment that soon received criticism from the former president’s own daughterssome of which have come to hold political positions under PT governments.

Bolsonaro and Lula will face each other in the runoff of the presidential elections in Brazil and, according to polls, the former metallurgical trade unionist starts with an eight-point advantage over the retired military officer.

“An army for the defense of the family”

On the other hand, Bolsonaro received this Thursday legislators elected last Sunday, who presented themselves as an “army” that will “defeat” Lula da Silva at the polls.

“You have to understand the risk” that Brazil “falls into the hands of the left again” and “you have a fundamental role to talk with the most humble” and “show them the importance of the family”, Bolsonaro declared before a hundred new legislatorswho will be members of Parliament from February 2023.

Last Sunday, Bolsonaro obtained 43.2% of the votes in the first round of the presidential elections, in which Lula won with 48.4%, which led the dispute to a new and definitive vote on October 30. .

Legislative elections were also held, in which the conservative base built by Bolsonaro won the majority of seats in both the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

The current president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, who will retain his seat, assured that “the center-right and conservative Congress” that cast the ballot boxes last Sunday “was elected for the continuity of the Bolsonaro government in 2023.”

The head of the pro-government group in the Lower House, Ricardo Barros, re-elected as deputy, spoke along the same lines and assured that, after the legislative elections, that base will be constituted as “a true army for the defense of the family”.

According to Lira, having concluded their own campaigns, the elected parliamentarians must now join Bolsonaro in showing the country “the antagonistic models” that are presented in these elections and, above all, “what has been done in favor of the poorest in recent years”. He then cited vast social subsidies approved by the covid-19 pandemic, which were now incorporated into the government’s plans and whose “continuity” Bolsonaro and Parliament “have guaranteed”, in case he is re-elected, he maintained.

“The debate that society and Congress want is about two models, about the generation of employment and the reforms that the country needs” and that Bolsonaro defends, to “continue towards a “more liberal” economy and “with full freedoms”, Lyra stated.

