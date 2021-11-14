Elections in Bulgaria always hold some surprises

Today there are elections in Bulgaria, the third in less than a year: we vote to elect both the President of the Republic, who in Bulgaria has a largely ceremonial role, and to renew the Parliament, which will then have to express the government of the country. These are the third elections in a year because the fragmented and divided Bulgarian parliament has twice failed to form a government. This time, the most significant novelty of the election campaign is a party founded by two economists graduated from the prestigious American University of Harvard, which could become the tip of the balance when an executive is formed.

The elections come at the end of a year and a half of protests and instability. This time too, as has always happened in recent years, the favorite candidate will be Bojko Borisov, center-right prime minister until last April as well as a divisive figure and at the center of many scandals. The re-election of the current President of the Republic Rumen Radev is instead considered rather obvious: the attention of the newspapers and public opinion are focusing above all on the parliamentary elections.

Radev launched them last September, hoping that they would put an end to the stalemate in which the country, one of the poorest in the European Union, has been in for about a year and a half. A severe wave of coronavirus was added to large and participatory protests against Prime Minister Borisov, which began in the summer of 2020, aggravated by a very slow vaccination campaign.

Borisov, from the center-right party Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB), is a well-known figure in the European news. In the past he was accused of extortion, corruption and espionage against opposition members, and was also at the center of a very tough institutional clash with President Radev himself.

In April he had won the elections, but by a little and without being able to form a majority. He then continued to lose support, and in July, when the elections were repeated, he was overtaken by what for a while had seemed the new real protagonist of Bulgarian politics: Slavi Trifonov, an unlikely singer, comedian and TV presenter who had won with the populist party There is such a people, presenting themselves as a kind of anti-corruption activist. Not even Trifonov was able to form a ruling coalition, but it seems he didn’t try too hard either.

The lack of seriousness and reliability of the politicians who have presented themselves so far explains the success gained by the new protagonist of the Bulgarian elections: Kiril Petkov, the economist and entrepreneur who from May to October was finance minister of the technical government led by the prime minister Stefan Yanev.

Graduated in Economics in Canada and then at Harvard University, very charismatic, he entered politics recently (the post as Minister of Economy was his first government post) and is one of the founders of the study center Center for Economic Strategy and Competitiveness, affiliated with both Harvard University and Sofia University, as well as the owner of a company that produces vegan and probiotic products.

Petkov was able to play his first months in politics well, relying on the scandals that involved Borisov and the mismanagement of various public contracts by his government: they were known cases and of which the press had spoken on several occasions, but the the fact that a member of the government highlighted them was a novelty that earned him a lot of support.

Petkov remained minister until October, when his post was revoked due to a dispute related to his dual citizenship of Bulgaria and Canada, the country in which Petkov has lived for a long time and from which his wife comes. According to the Bulgarian constitution, people with dual citizenship cannot lead a ministry: for this reason the Bulgarian Constitutional Court had decided that his post violated the Constitution and the post had been removed from him. Petkov said he renounced his Canadian citizenship before becoming a minister, though it later emerged that he still had it in August.

Petkov, however, comes to the elections at the head of a new coalition, called “We continue the change”, and made up of three rather different parties, united only by a clear pro-European orientation.

In the coalition there is Volt, the progressive party formed by young people who tried to present itself with the same program in all European countries, the pro-European and center-right European Middle Class party, and the center-left party of the Social Democrats. One of the slogans of the coalition is “achieve left-wing goals with right-wing means”.

According to polls by Politic, the coalition led by Petkov could win 16 per cent of the votes, thus greatly exceeding the 4 per cent barrier set by the Bulgarian electoral system for entering parliament (which has 240 seats).

If this were the case, his coalition would become an obligatory interlocutor for the formation of the government for the party that, unless surprises, will win the elections: that is, GERB, that of Bojko Borisov. GERB is expected to get around 24 percent of the vote – fewer than in the April elections, and definitely not enough to rule on its own.

The coalition led by Petkov, among other things, could come to contend for second place with the Socialist Party, the historic opposition party, in addition to stealing many voters from the populist party There is such a people, by comedian Trifonov, whose consents are greatly decreased after the failure of negotiations to form a government.