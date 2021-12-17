Elections in Chile, Pinochet’s widow dies on the last day of the election campaign: demonstrations and speeches by distorted candidates

On the last day of official election campaign, death at 99 years of Lucia Hiriart, widow Pinochet, broke into political news, resurrecting feelings never subsided. First hundreds, then thousands of young people gathered in piazza Italia / piazza de la Dignidad, the epicenter of the protests of theestallido social since October 2019, and they celebrated by singing “if walled, the vieja if walled“. Even at the big final demonstration for the progressive candidate Gabriel Boric – that challenges the candidate of the radical right to the ballot Jose Antonio Kast – the grotesque and mocking celebration, a sign of how much memory and hostility to military dictatorship.

Obviously, Boric’s language was not mocking as he declared: “Lucia Hiriart dies with impunity, despite the profound suffering and division it caused to our country. Above all, I respect the victims of the dictatorship of which he was a part. I celebrate neither impunity nor death, we work for justice and a dignified life, without falling into provocation or violence ”. The statement puts its hands ahead of possible accidents with the Carabinieri, but also underlines the important role, not just a wife, that Lucia Hiriart had in the dictatorship. When he speaks of impunity he refers to late and unfinished judicial proceedings for malpractice and large embezzlement. In particular, in 2007 she was arrested, but immediately admitted to the military hospital and then released. The process, which never came to an end, and for embezzlement of public funds: $ 20 million.

Jose Antonio Kast’s statement is more complex, which only a few years ago said: “If Pinochet were alive he would vote for me”. Now he says that this death must not be made a political fact, which it is bad that there are people celebrating death of a person, that the funeral will be in a private form and he will not go there because you go to the private funeral of people who know each other and he personally did not know them. Moreover – continues Kast – these considerations on the death of Lucia Hiriart “do not repair the pain either of the people who suffered under the government of Pinochet or of those who suffered under the government of Salvador Allende“. Kast’s older brother had been a prominent minister of Pinochet and Jose Antonio himself had started his political career around that time.

The final event of Gabriel Boric’s campaign at Parque Almagro was a gathering of tens of thousands of people, the busiest political-electoral demonstration in recent years. In an enthusiastic and combative atmosphere, and with all the masks on his nose, the crowding caused interruptions when Boric stopped the rally to coordinate the rescue of two unconscious and then asked some boys: “Get off that tree” . “Climb the tree of hope” is the most important graphic of his campaign, so the moment was comic. No more polls can be published, which would still give Boric a slight edge but with a lot of uncertainty. Jose Antonio Kast had the solid support of the entire center-right, even the most secular and liberal. Vice versa Boric, despite coming from radical left, had the support of the entire former center-left coalition, including the more moderate Christian Democrats and the List of the Pueblo who challenged him from the left.