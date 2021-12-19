Elections in Chile: Salvini “cheers” Kast, an ultra-right candidate close to Pinochet’s dictatorship – The video

«Chile chooses for its future. In my name, of the whole League and of millions of Italians, I wish José Antonio Kast victory so that Chile has a future of order and security, of peace and justice ». League secretary Matteo Salvini posted on social media a video message in support of the leader of the Chilean ultra-right, José Antonio Kast, who today challenges the leftist leader Gabriel Boric to the ballot for the presidential elections in the South American country. At the polls to choose Sebastián Piñera’s successor they are called over 15 million of those entitled to vote. The electoral result remains uncertain: the latest unofficial polls (the official ones have been banned for two weeks) speak of a head-to-head. The polls will remain open until 6pm (10pm Italian time).

The shadows on the Kast family

Since the end of General Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship, there has never been such a radical challenge in Chile between a far-right and a far-left candidate like Boric, who promised more power to women and indigenous people. Fifty-five years old, Kast is a fervent Catholic and father of nine children. International media recently revealed that his father Michael Kast, a German national, joined the Nazi party in 1942, at the height of Adolf Hitler’s war against the Soviet Union. He fled to Chile after World War II. Not only that: Kast also has family ties with the military dictatorship of Pinochet, which came to power after a coup in 1973. His older brother Miguel was a minister. In the past, Kast himself defended the Pinochet dictatorship.

