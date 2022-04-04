NewsWorld

Elections in Costa Rica | Rodrigo Chaves, new president: who is the controversial economist who promises to be a radical change from traditional politics

Rodrigo Chaves, elected president of Costa Rica

In his first message as president-elect, Rodrigo Chaves asked the opposition for support to build a “miracle” in Costa Rica.

The economist Rodrigo Chaves will be the new president of Costa Rica after the elections this Sunday and after his rival, José María Figueres, conceded defeat.

With more than 95% of the tables counted, the politician from the Social Democratic Progress Party (PSD) is in the lead with 52.9%, while his opponent from the National Liberation Party (PLN) has 47.1%.

In his first message, the elected president promoted the union and asked for the support of the opposition.

“I send a message to José Maria (Figueres) and to all the people who voted for him. I congratulate him on his nobility and I ask Don José and his party to work together,” he said. “I ask that we all unite under the blue, white and red of our national symbol, of the flag,” he added.

