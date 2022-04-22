Elections in France could be a bigger blow than Brexit or Trump

Everything you need to know about Sunday’s French election 2:49

(CNN) — Voters in this election in France are expected to hand Emmanuel Macron another five years in office on Sunday, favoring the president over far-right candidate Marine Le Pen after a strong showing in a fiery debate. But investors remain on edge.

With polls indicating this presidential election is closer than when the two candidates squared off in 2017, traders are bracing for a surprise victory by Le Pen, which would rock Europe’s second-largest economy as fears grow of a recession in the region.

“It could be bigger than Brexit. It could be bigger than Trump, if Le Pen prevails,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

In a study published Tuesday, Citi strategists put the probability of a Le Pen victory at 35%. Still, they encouraged clients to hedge their bets on French government bonds, warning that a Le Pen win would hurt stocks.

“The uncertainty stems from the risk of low voter turnout, as left-wing voters refuse to give their vote to Macron, even at the risk of giving it to Le Pen,” they wrote. “Voter turnout is a factor that pollsters find particularly difficult to forecast accurately.”

Le Pen’s victory would immediately raise questions about France’s political and economic ties to the European Union (EU), even though she has abandoned her promise to pull the country out of the bloc. Her political objectives – such as preventing foreign workers from coming to France, which would end freedom of movement in Europe – could continue to create serious conflicts.

“Most of the policies [de Le Pen] would not be possible within the EU,” said Grégory Claeys, a fellow at Bruegel, a think tank in Brussels.

That could lead to a “frexit”, or France’s exit from the European Union “by accident”, he continued. If France under Le Pen went ahead with policies that breached EU law, he predicted there would be an exodus of capital as investors took money out of the country, like when the UK voted for Brexit. , in 2016.

The economy in the foreground

Le Pen built her support during the first round of voting earlier this month by focusing on rising costs of living and toning down her anti-immigrant and anti-Islam rhetoric.

“My absolute priority for the next five years is to give the French their money back,” he said in the televised debate with Macron on Wednesday.

French inflation reached 4.5% in March, taking consumer confidence to its lowest level in more than a year. Energy prices, which have soared since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, are up 29% from 2021, while food prices are up nearly 3%.

As inflation eats away at spending, economists have warned that France’s economy could contract later this year.

“Wages, especially low wages, are not increasing in the same proportion as the increase in prices,” said Boris Plazzi, a board member of the Confédération Générale du Travail, a labor union with 700,000 members. “Therefore, there is a real concern on the part of the workers.”

Le Pen has promised to restore between 150 euros ($163) and 200 euros ($217) a month to the purchasing power of households, cutting fuel taxes, reducing road tolls and cutting social benefits, such as subsidized housing for foreigners.

“Food and fuel prices have really dominated the daily campaign,” said Mujtaba Rahman, managing director for Europe at consultancy Eurasia Group. “That’s one of the reasons it’s been so successful.”

But Macron criticized his plans in Wednesday’s debate, saying it makes more sense to continue government policies that help the poorest, rather than implement less specific measures such as cutting fuel taxes.

He also highlighted the 1.2 million jobs created during his presidency, and said the government would maintain a temporary cap on electricity and gas prices, which has helped keep inflation lower than in other parts of Europe. .

However, rising prices are a risk for Macron as he tries to appeal to millions of voters who remain undecided. About 40% of the French population live on less than 1,600 euros ($1,736) a month, and many of them abstained or voted for hard-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon in the first round of elections, according to the LeMonde newspaper.

If Le Pen wins

Scrutiny of Le Pen has increased since the first round, not least because of her past support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Macron remains the favourite. Eurasia Group believes that he has an 80% chance of being re-elected.

However, if Le Pen were to win, it would shake financial markets, which have already been on edge due to the war in Ukraine and dimming expectations for economic growth.

When Donald Trump was elected president of the United States, in 2016, the markets panicked at first. But the fears were short-lived, as investors decided cool heads would prevail and Trump would be prevented from carrying out his most extreme policies.

The effects of the UK’s vote to leave the European Union lasted longer. The British Pound plunged and has yet to recover its June 2016 level.

Amundi, the French asset manager, told clients last week that it does not recommend buying European stocks at this time due to the war and economic uncertainty. The elections in France, she said, are another reason to stay out of it.

“Markets seem complacent about a Macron victory, although the probability of a market-unfriendly Le Pen victory is not negligible,” Vincent Mortier, the chief investment officer, said in a note.

Although Le Pen has backtracked on her earlier proposal for France to leave the European Union, she remains determined to reduce ties between France and the bloc by launching a series of referendums. If she tries to ban workers from other parts of the European Union from coming to France, or takes steps to prevent the free movement of goods, she would continue to trigger tense questions about the future of the country, and the EU itself.

“Although exit from the EU is not officially on the agenda, given the policies it wants to put in place, it would lead to a confrontation with European partners,” Bruegel’s Claeys said.

Much will depend on the legislative elections in June, which will determine the strength of any Le Pen mandate.

“A victory for Marine Le Pen would have to be followed by a good result for her party in the legislative elections in June if she wants to implement most of her program,” said Jessica Hinds, Europe economist at Capital Economics.

If he has to find a broader coalition of support, “I would clip his wings, at least domestically,” Hinds continued. “So a Le Pen presidency could be less radical than many investors fear.”

With information from Joseph Ataman and Elias Lemercier.