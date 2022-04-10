Elections in France: Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen lead the first electoral round

Drafting

Marine Le Men (left) and Emmanuel Macron go to a second electoral round in France after an initial election marked by abstention.

The president Emmanuel Macron and the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen are in the first places of the elections this Sunday in France, so they would face each other in the second electoral round for the presidency.

Macron registers a 27,4% of the votes, while his opponent a 24,two%. In third place, close to the leader of the National Group, is the left-wing candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon with 21.4%, with 94% of the votes counted.

Le Pen and Macron already faced each other in the second electoral round in 2017.

On this occasion, the European country will hold the decisive election on April 24, since none of the 12 current candidates reached 50% of the votes, necessary to win in the first round. The new French leader will take power on May 13.

A survey published on Sunday night by the French channel BFM TV places Macron with 52% of the preferences for the ballot already Le Pen with 48%.

Another survey, carried out by Ifop-Fiducial, places the projection for April 24 at 51% for Macron and 49% for Le Penwhile Ipsos-Sopra Steria gives the current president a broader advantage, of 54% vs. 46%.

A president can only run for immediate reelection once in France, and each term in office lasts five years. If Macron wins, he would be the first president to revalidate the position in the last 20 years.

Looking for re-election

In his speech after hearing the results, Macron asked the French to stop the extreme right. “I invite everyone, including those who did not vote for me in the first round, to support us,” he said.

“Pleasing populism and xenophobia, that’s not France“He maintained. “Nothing is decided,” he added, while asking his followers not to “spare efforts.”

The president also thanked the candidates who lost and publicly requested a vote for his candidacy.

At least five defeated candidates requestsRon voters not to favor Le Pen in the upcoming election, including Mélenchon, who spoke earlier accepting defeat.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, candidate of the left, asked voters this Sunday not to give their vote to Marine Le Pen. He was third in the elections this Sunday.

“You must not give Le Pen a single vote!” Said the politician from the France Insumisa movement, who was described as the hope of the left in the current election.

“Let’s not make the mistake of chickening out, we know who we will never vote for!” he added, though he did not mention Macron.

Valérie Pécresse (4.8%), candidate of the Republican Party, the environmentalist Yannick Jadot (4.5%), the communist Fabien Roussel (2.3%) and the socialist Anne Hidalgo (1.7%) clearly asked for the vote by the current French leader.

“President of all French”

At her campaign headquarters, after the publication of the first results, Le Pen asked those who did not support Macron to vote for her in the second round.

He added that it would be the “president of all french” if elected. She also addressed the issues she campaigned on, including reaffirming the French values, immigration control and security.

Official statistics show that in 2020 there were some 6.8 million immigrants living in France, a third of them Europeans, who represent 10% of the country’s population.

“Without waiting, I intend to stitch up the tears suffered by a crumbling France, something that power has not been able to do until now,” he said.

The extreme right Éric Zemmour showed his preference for Le Pen. The journalist, identified with even more conservative positions than Le Pen, came fourth in this Sunday’s election with 7.0%.

Opinion polls suggested that the most important issues in the current electoral race are the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the economy, migration and security.

France recorded its highest annual economic growth in half a century in 2021, recovering from the impact of the covid-19 pandemic.

But gasoline prices have soared, as have energy bills, with annual inflation rising to 4.5% in March.

Unemployment in the country fell to 7.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021, just above the eurozone average but close to the target set by Macron when he came to power, whose promise was 7%.