Elections in France: Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen lead the first electoral round

Marine Le Pen with Emmanuel Macron

Marine Le Men (left) and Emmanuel Macron go to a second electoral round in France after an initial election marked by abstention.

The president Emmanuel Macron and the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen are in the first places of the elections this Sunday in France, so they would face each other in the second electoral round for the presidency.

Macron registers a 27,4% of the votes, while his opponent a 24,two%. In third place, close to the leader of the National Group, is the left-wing candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon with 21.4%, with 94% of the votes counted.

Le Pen and Macron already faced each other in the second electoral round in 2017.

On this occasion, the European country will hold the decisive election on April 24, since none of the 12 current candidates reached 50% of the votes, necessary to win in the first round. The new French leader will take power on May 13.

