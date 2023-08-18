Elections in Guatemala and Ecuador

The people of Guatemala and Ecuador are voting to elect a president. Messi talks about the Ballon d’Or. Spain is on its way to global glory in women’s football with Messi looking to win her maiden title with Inter Miami. it Here’s what you need to know to start the day. Truth first.

1. Struggling second term in Guatemala

This Sunday, August 20, a former first lady will compete against the son of a former president in the Guatemalan presidential race that concludes An endangered species that has observers worried about the country’s futureAs inequality and corruption lead to political unrest throughout the region. Know who it is and what they offer Bernardo Arevalo And Sandra Torres.







2. Early elections in Ecuador

Ecuador has finally reached the 2023 elections, amid a climate of insecurity and political and social uncertainty. The elections will take place this Sunday, August 20, and they will be preliminary presidential and legislative elections (besides the fact that citizens will also vote in popular consultations). Know everything about the election process.







3. Mystery in Jalisco

The disappearance of five youths in Lagos de Moreno, a town in Mexico’s Jalisco state, has sparked local authorities and a new development has emerged in the investigation on Wednesday night. which may be relevant to the case.







4. Threat of Hurricane Hillary

According to the latest update from the United States National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Hillary has strengthened to Category 4 with winds of 225 km/h and gusts. Here, the forecast details the next few hours, with the cyclone bringing rain to Mexico and the American Southwest.







5. Cluster bomb in Ukrainian counter-attack

Ukrainian marines have advanced towards the port city of Mariupol on the south-eastern border for the second time in two weeks, seemingly partly made possible by Ukrainian ruse to recapture the village of Urozine. Controversial cluster bombs.







,

coffee time

You Can Stay at Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ California Beach House for Free on Airbnb

The celebrity couple offers their Santa Barbara County (California) beach home overlooking the ocean and the Santa Ynez Mountains. Airbnb for one night only, so up to four guests can enjoy an “Unforgettable Summer Stay” for free.

Video shows a tourist climbing Rome’s Trevi Fountain to fill up a water bottle

Footage filmed last month showed the woman walking over a row of rocks to reach the center of the 18th-century monument. As if the spectators are watching in fear.

This is how they find answers about climate change in the most remote caves on the planet

Greenland’s caves hold important information about how climate has changed in the past, which in turn helps study the future. To achieve this, Gina Moseley, Professor of Paleoclimatology at the University of Innsbruck, S.He has entered the depths of these unknown places.







Spain aim for global glory as Messi seeks first title with Inter Miami

It’s a football weekend: Messi is set to play in the League Cup final on Saturday and Spain aims to win the Women’s World Cup for the first time on Sunday. Don’t miss out on minute-by-minute match highlights cnne.com/sports







Neymar on CR7: “Everyone used to call him crazy”

Neymar praised Cristiano Ronaldo Saudi Pro League to begin its rise,

,

figure of the day

10,000

NBA star James Harden sells 10,000 bottles of wine Live broadcast in China in just a few seconds.







,

Today’s thought

“After winning the World Cup, I am not thinking about that award (Ballon d’Or) at all”

Lionel Messi, who is one of the finalists for UEFA’s best footballer of the year award, held his first press conference in Miami and was He mentioned the possibility of winning the Ballon d’Or again.







,

And to end…

Dramatic video shows a man leaping over waves to save a girl who was dragged out to sea

Bystanders work to save a girl after she was swept overboard by waves at a port in these surveillance images. From Ilfracombe, a tourist destination in the South West of England.