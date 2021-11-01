World

Elections in Japan: Prime Minister Kishida announces victory

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida declared victory following the election results. Kishida led his ruling coalition to confirm a majority of the seats, although there has been a slight drop since the latest votes. “It was a very tough election,” said the premier.

“With this strong support from the people, I will devote myself to work on the policies necessary for the country and on parliamentary efforts,” said the Japanese prime minister who, chosen as head of the ruling party just a month ago, comes out of the confrontation of the polls with a solid majority.

The conservative, pro-US Liberal Democratic Party, which has ruled Japan almost continuously since World War II, gained 261 seats on Sunday, doing even better than expected, in the lower house of Parliament, surpassing the 233 seats needed to have a majority. and effectively confirming the mandate to Kishida.

The prime minister said Japan should revitalize its economy through the “new capitalism”, and said he felt a more equitable distribution of wealth needed to prevent the world’s third largest economy from sinking into stagnation.

