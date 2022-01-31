Elections Portugal, triumph for outgoing premier Antonio Costa: absolute majority. The alliance with the far left is over

He had left the scene after the ‘betrayal’ of the allies of far left, seemed destined for a dangerous head-to-head with the Social Democrats center-right, with its political parable that risked taking a bad descent. Instead, after the dissolution of the chambers by the president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, on 5 November, the outgoing prime minister Antonio Costa triumphed in yesterday’s elections by winning the absolute majority and ensuring the possibility of governing the country without having to dialogue with the far left of the Communist Party he was born in Bloco de Esquerda.

See also Elections Portugal, the first words of the socialist Prime Minister Costa: “Victory of humility and trust”

At the end of the count, which in any case recorded a strong progress in the extreme right in the country, i Socialists of Costa took home at least 117 seats out of 230. A number that will allow them to approve the proposed reforms and to manage with relative autonomy the project of expenditure of the funds of the Next generation Eu. According to the results concerning all the constituencies except the foreign ones, which elect four deputies, the Socialist Party (PS) comes first with 41.7% of the votes. “An absolute majority is not absolute power, but increased power – stated Costa in front of his supporters – It is a victory for humility, trust and stability“.

An almost unexpected result for him who, with the center-right that was given in strong growth, hoped to win at least the relative majority to try to form a new left government, with the specter of the electoral head to head around the corner. Instead, he even increased his consensus compared to the 2019 vote that had forced him into an alliance with the far left, the same one that discouraged him in the vote on budget law and which had caused its fall.

The former mayor of Lisbon, 60, came to power in 2015 sealing an unprecedented left-wing union since Carnation Revolution 1974, when he hadn’t even won those elections. Now it gives the Socialist Party the second absolute majority in its history.