Elections: to fight against abstention, this city relies on Emma Watson and Rihanna

The singer Rihanna, the character of the Harry Potter saga, Hermione Granger… Are the models of a communication campaign to encourage young people to vote in Fontenay-sous-Bois, in Val-de-Marne. (©MaxPPP)

The town hall of Fontenay-sous-Bois, in Val-de-Marne, has deployed original posters to encourage the youngest to register on the electoral lists for the legislative elections. A simple QR code is enough. Explanations.

Rihanna and Emma Watson invite you to vote

They are back ! Fontenay-sous-Bois had bet on original posters, affixed all over the city, to encourage young people to vote in the presidential elections. On his posters, two identifiable and well-known personalities of young people: the tiktokeur Kahdy Lame and the rapper Drake.

The city of Fontenay-sous-Bois is renewing its communication campaign urging young people to register on the electoral lists.

For the upcoming legislative elections, bis repetita, with two women this time: the singer Rihanna and the character of Hermione Granger, played by Emma Watson in the Harry Potter saga, are the two new muses of this registration campaign for the legislative elections.

(©City of Fontenay-sous-Bois)

On the posters, we can read “the best barrier gesture against abstention”, “registration on the electoral lists until March 4” and “Flashez, it’s quickly done”. A clearly visible QR code that takes up a good part of the poster allows you to find yourself on the town hall’s website and start the registration process directly from your mobile phone.

Legislative Fontenay sous Bois (©City of Fontenay-sous-Bois)

As a reminder, voters have until May 4 to register on the electoral lists to vote in the legislative elections.

About sixty posters are affixed in the city, indicates the municipality of Fontenay-sous-Bois: “An enhancement on social networks and the site of the city is expected by Thursday”, she continues.

An original initiative to fight against abstention: in Fontenay-sous-Bois, it was 31.38% in the second round of the presidential election.

