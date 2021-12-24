Electric air taxis in Milan for the 2026 Winter Olympics, protocol with Sea

Urban Air Mobility. It is called that, with a high-sounding name, and represents a small revolution in local transport. Air taxis, basically. A few months ago, it was news that Sea (the company that manages the Linate and Malpensa airports, of which the Municipality of Milan is the main shareholder) has signed a partnership with Skysports, a company that designs vertical ports, i.e. for small electric vertical take-off aircraft called eVtol. But now the Municipality of Milan comes directly into play.

The Milanese council, on December 17, approved a resolution (on the proposal of the councilor for mobility Arianna Censi) which ratified a memorandum of understanding between Palazzo Marino and Sea, precisely to create the vertiporti. The next step will be identifying the places to raise them in the city and in the locations involved in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

In short, the electric air taxi could become a reality. The resolution states that “the advantages of using innovative electric aircraft with vertical take-off and landing routed in air corridors dedicated to their movements are numerous, highlighting the main effects concerning the reduction of road congestion and noise pollution and the consequent improvement local air quality “.

Analyze the demand and find the sites

Among the commitments that Sea has taken on, that of analyzing the potential demand for services of this type in the Lombardy region, with a focus on the Winter Olympics, and that of verifying the technical-economic feasibility of building the vertiports at Linate, Malpensa and elsewhere in Lombardy, also in collaboration with the Region. It will also be necessary to define the ‘protected’ air routes that can be used by aircraft.

The Municipality of Milan, for its part, has undertaken to collaborate to identify the sites in which to build the vertical ports, also considering the interchange between different transport systems (trains, subways), and to evaluate any changes in the PGT to start the new ‘urban air mobility’ services.

It is likely that the roofs of skyscrapers will be used for the vertiportos. It seems a century has passed when the Lombardy Region, constructing the new building in via Melchiorre Gioia which would become the seat of the council offices, also built a heliport there, imagining that the helitaxi service to and from the airports would be started. At the time it was overwhelmed with protests because traditional helicopters pollute a lot and make a lot of noise.

150 euros from Malpensa to Milan center

Now, with electric mobility, the perspective changes completely. And Milan could, within a few years, have its ‘flying taxis’. The cost should not be excessive (we are talking about 150-160 euros for a flight from Malpensa to the center of Milan) and the advantages would lie in less road congestion and less pollution, given that we are talking about electric vehicles. Airbus and Boeing, the major aircraft manufacturers, have already launched eVtol, along with other companies around the world.