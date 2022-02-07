Electric and autonomous: the big names in tech challenge the automotive sector. Will Amazon, Google and Apple become builders?

The “Titan” from Apple

Sony, Amazon, Apple, Google, Uber, more and more IT giants leave their original profession to venture into the automotive sector. Without having any guarantees of their success. They know the supplier network, they have marketing experience, they know how to combine product and software, and they have mountains of liquidity. They want to become manufacturers, this – in addition to the transition to electric – is the real revolution taking place in the automobile. Herbert Diess, the CEO of Volkswagen recently said he is expecting new competitors who “should accelerate the change in our industry, bringing other skills. Their incredible value and access to nearly unlimited financial resources deserve respect. But, as I have said several times, the most important group in the world will continue to be a mobility giant, be it Tesla, Apple or Volkswagen “.

Apple, the apple brand that more than any other is able to keep its secrets, its own Apple Car called Titan we know that it could be launched in 2025, it will be electric and autonomous. The Cupertino company is waiting for certain regulations to be established to come out into the open. He certainly has the resources to win the challenge but, at the same time, he realizes that a car is not a portable phone or even a robot.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple

