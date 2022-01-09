Electric batteries, sustainability passes through ‘resurrected’ lithium

A group of scientists came up with a way to revitalize the lithium in batteries once these have finished their cycle. The lithium in rechargeable batteries is in fact destined to gradually lose vitality and then run out completely. The process, hitherto considered irreversible, it brings energy storage systems closer to the end of life. Given the soaring demand for electric batteries – and therefore all the elements that make them up – it is no exaggeration to say that the ecological transition is already encountering new obstacles. The procurement of raw materials necessary for energy conversion is in fact at risk even before it is completed. Sure, longer-lasting rechargeable batteries would help. In this sense, however, the first potential solutions begin to arrive. Researchers from the Californian University of Stanford – thanks to a study published in Nature – have shown that the reactivation of the now depleted metal lithium is favored by a high current discharge immediately after charging. The experiments showed that this step is able to slow down the degradation of the battery, increasing its duration by approximately 30%.

Why does lithium lose vitality? The one used in electric batteries is in ionic form, that is, it consists of a positively charged lithium atom that moves between the electrodes, anode and cathode. Over time, some of the lithium becomes electrochemically inactive, originating isolated deposits that interrupt the communication between the electrodes. The final result is a progressive reduction in the ability to store energy. However, the application of an electrical voltage to the cathode and anode has been shown to make this process, at least in part, reversible. The discharge physically moves the inactive areas between the electrodes: one end dissolves and material is deposited on the other, until the electrical connection is re-established.

The study also – as the researchers write – could inspire the future development of robust lithium metal batteries, as well as extremely fast charging systems in lithium-ion-based ones. But the one devised at the Stanford University is a solution that, if implemented, could significantly reduce the pressure on fields rich in ‘transition elements’, such as lithium, in fact, but also cobalt, nickel and manganese. In addition to an ever-increasing number of electric batteries, the development of new technologies in the name of sustainability is in fact not exempt from the consumption of resources. The impact, however, needs to be reduced directly upstream. A few steps forward, at least still talking about lithium batteries, it has also been done in this sense. From extraction to recycling, passing through use and disposal: the environmental impact must in fact be minimized in every stepotherwise, sooner or later, there will be other problems to solve.

[di Simone Valeri]