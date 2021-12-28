Electric buses (or hydrogen): 1.9 billion for large municipalities

Electric buses, collected in the form of incentives from the NRP. The Unified Conference – State and Regions – has given the green light to the draft decree that assigns 1.9 billion to large municipalities for the purchase of electric or hydrogen buses.

The news came from Ministry of Sustainable Mobility (Mims). And it is one positive shock for local public transport, where they still come passed off as green other propulsions not exactly zero emissions. On the contrary.

Electric buses: a slice of the 59.2 billion arriving from the NRP

There is a great deal of willingness to share on mobility, thanks to the European plan. Available 59.2 billioni euros (Pnrr and Complementary Plan), with 25.6 billion intended for investments in sustainable infrastructure and mobility. The resources are assigned to Regions and local Bodies for projects within their competence or assigned to other implementing bodies for interventions that fall on specific territories. To understand: to whom yes deals with ports and regional railway networks. The agreements for the renewal of buses and the redevelopment of ports (remember i 700 million for the electrification of the docks). In addition to the strengthening of the regional railway lines, the tourist and urban cycle paths, metros, infrastructures for Special Economic Zones (SEZ) and more.

Electric buses: stop pseudo-green propulsion

Well the 1.9 billion euros. Who are they intended for? To the capital municipalities of metropolitan cities, regions or autonomous provinces and municipalities with a high rate of pollution. This is a turning point, because as we read, the resources have a specific destination: “AThe purchase of zero-emission buses ad electricity or hydrogen supply for local public transport“. Long last stop greenwashing from the pseudo green propulsion and hybrid engines that remain polluting. Not just buses, resources in fact: “They can also be used for the realization of support infrastructures for refueling and feeding of the means“. This is not a detail, since refueling fleets requires very powerful stations, not to mention the power supply during the race (to the ground or with pantographs at the stops). But we have to move: “Municipalities… must present an expression of interest by committing themselves the purchase of approximately 3,000 ecological vehicles by 30 June 2026. The supply contracts must be awarded by 31/12/2023“.

Funding also to accommodate bikes on board

Let’s see the criteria to be respected: “The electric or hydrogen buses to be purchased must be equipped with equipment for accessing and transporting people with reduced mobility. Any additional equipment, including bicycle rack structures to facilitate the integration of mobility systems, are eligible for financing up to a maximum of 5% of the total cost of the vehicle“. An important fact to encourage short journeys in large urban centers crossed by often old and highly polluting vehicles.

Good news for the national industry

A welcome news also for any repercussions on Italian companies who are converting their productions. Just a few weeks Italian Bus Industry presented the first Electric menarinibus. A great job for the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, Enrico Giovannini: “In four months we have allocated a huge amount of resources to innovate the infrastructure and mobility systems. And make them more sustainable and resilient, in line with the objectives of the Next Generation EU“.

——————————————————————————————–

– Do you want to be part of our community and always stay informed? Subscribe to our newsletter and YouTube channel for free—