Electric car 2021, the number of charging stations in Europe and Italy: the accounts do not add up

The number of charging points and their speed play a decisive role in the spread of electric mobility, as well as the reliability, ease of use and location of the infrastructures.

In order to be considered by an audience of buyers, the electric car must overcome two obstacles: the price, which currently sees it at a disadvantage compared to the thermal and hybrid proposals, and the charging network. Governments need to invest in charging infrastructure, especially fast ones, to shift consumer interest towards electric mobility. A desire that is not always linear, and doubts about the ability of individual countries to be proactive on this issue has held back many car manufacturers from signing the joint document limiting the sale of internal combustion vehicles globally to 2040 at the Cop 26 in Galsgow. . What is the situation in Europe? Summarizing the answer, we could say that the electric car is ready for Europe, but Europe does not yet appear ready for the electric car.

1 MILLION COLUMNS, UNREALISTIC OBJECTIVE – To put the problem in black and white is the special report 05/2021 of the European Court of Auditors, which notes that “in addition to the higher purchase costs of electric vehicles, the lack of recharging and refueling stations is holding back the development of the fuel market alternative “. The European Union has made improving the charging network a pillar of the Green Deal, the plan to drive the energy transition, but it is still a long way from achieving its political goal of making charging electric vehicles as easy as filling a fuel tank. conventional vehicle, the auditors said. The report is clear: “The EU is still a long way off from the Green Deal’s ambitious goal of 1 million charging points by 2025 and there is no general strategic roadmap for electric mobility.” The goal is challenging but having a million columns within just over three years seems unlikely. It should be added that it is not just a question of absolute numbers, even today, with a limited number of electric vehicles, the existing network does not meet the needs of consumers in terms of charging speed, reliability, ease of use, location and a payment experience. Unless you’re a Tesla customer, obviously.

WHICH EU COUNTRIES HAVE THE MOST NUMBER OF COLUMNS? – Crossing the data, it is clear that the spread of zero-emission mobility is higher in those countries that not only have a large number of charging stations, but also boast high-power systems that translate into shorter charging times. According to Economist Impact, a sustainability project from the political-economic weekly The Economist, 56% of Dutch drivers say they are willing to buy an electric vehicle in the next five years, followed by 48% in Sweden. To have a term of comparison, in China, the world’s leading automotive market, the threshold stands at 47%.

According to data from the Eafo (European Alternative Fuel Observatory), there would be on the continent 322,783 charging points, with almost 260,000 stations concentrated in EU countries excluding Great Britain, Turkey and the EFTA countries (Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein). And which European countries have the largest number of charging stations? An interesting fact immediately catches the eye: 70% of them is found in only three countries: The Netherlands (66,665 plants), France (45,751) and Germany (44,538). Followed by the United Kingdom (around 24,000), Norway (around 16,000) Italy (13,073), Sweden (10,370), Romania (493) and Greece 275. Elsewhere the numbers are lower.

IN WHICH EU COUNTRIES IS THE CHARGING POWER HIGHER? – Obviously the equation is not always so linear because there is a contingent element to consider: today the public network is used relatively little and many EV owners recharge at home or in the office. But with a view to growth, the proportions will change and more and more users will be looking for public columns, since not all residential buildings will have enough. It is no mystery, in fact, that the speed necessary to “fill up” the battery plays a crucial role, especially in intense use such as a long journey in which the comparison with refueling with petrol or diesel becomes inevitable. Norway can count on 266 kW available per 1,000 vehicles, very far behind the Netherlands with 96 kW, then Sweden (79 kW), Germany (41 kW), France 36 (kW), Great Britain (30 kW) and Spain (11 kW).

November 13 – 12:57

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link