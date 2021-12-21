Electric car 2022: how many and what are the incentives?

The Italian government, as well as all of Europe, began to walk the path of ecological transition. Of course, we could talk about the speed with which it is doing it and how fast it is – at this rate – the expected results will come and requested by Brussels to stay in the sowing of Next Generation EU funds. However, this is not the focus of the article.

In fact, in these lines we want to focus on what it is one of the main objectives of continental plans for a less harmful and polluting future: the replacement of the car fleet with electric vehicles.

As we all know that’s where much of the fight against global warming will go. By replacing combustion vehicles with green alternatives, we will achieve a great victory. This solution has though a higher cost to its less advanced and more polluting alternative. In fact, in numerous segments of the automotive market the electric option is much more expensive than the one equipped with an internal combustion engine. The government is studying ad hoc concessions for push us to buy electric.

On Trend-Online we have already explored the issue, focusing on what will be the possible components of the incentive for the electric car What will be part of the 2022 Budget Law. There were some measures also in closing this year, which have already been valid for months. Given the interest of many motorists in this possible bonus, we are going to dedicate more space to it, making it clear what we really know, till today, regarding this measure.

Electric car eco-bonus: its refinancing is highly probable

During the question time at the beginning of the week at the House of Representatives, the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, announced that in the text of the budget law, now imminent, they will be concessions are provided for those who choose to switch to electric propulsion.

The minister he did not clarify what the concessions will be, it is not known whether this is due to the fact that they are still under discussion or simply did not want to override the premier who, in all likelihood, will announce the measures contained in the law to the country during the dedicated press conference.

According to him, however, we should not underestimate the possibility that the executive will support the refinancing proposal for the automotive sector, which includes aid and incentives for the purchase of an electric car.

As can be seen easily, everything is still very vague, yet there is an underlying idea of lead motorists who want to find a cleaner solution by the hand. The very fact that the Minister talks about it with this freedom makes us think that a concession for the electric car is contained in the law and in all likelihood will be proposed to the country as soon as the text has been published in the Official Gazette.

How many resources for the electric car?

This is the most angular point. The facilitation and the possibility, for anyone interested, of being able to do so is welcome bring the electric car closer thanks to a government grant. But how much will this contribution amount to?

The funds that will be made available to the measure still remain to be quantified, as well as the system with which these resources will be effectively distributed. Some indicative figures were given by Giorgetti’s deputy, Gilberto Pichetto, who stated:

“We have provided in the budget law a fund of 150 million, starting from 2022, to accompany the auto sector in its reconversion. Our hope is that this dowry, on an annual basis, can be further increased. “

In Pichetto’s words there is therefore an indication of what could be the starting budget made available to the facility. The figure has not been confirmed from no one, nor denial, therefore it can be a first estimate, useful for understanding what we are talking about. The Deputy Minister for Economic Development then added:

“The government’s job is to support our companies on this path, providing the necessary training in terms of new tools and skills to face the next challenges. The hope is that the request to make resources structural on incentives and eco-bonuses, to support sales and help the path towards electricity, will be successful. “

That of decarbonization and of ecological transition it is the most important of the games we should face in the immediate future. The electric car will play a fundamental role in it, and we must welcome a measure that encourages the adoption of these vehicles.

In the video of the well-known site for motorists Facile.it, a in-depth information on the bonus for the electric car. The information disseminated relates to the 2021 subsidy, which could be re-proposed for the coming year.

The measure linked to the ISEE is being examined

In order to push the electric car even for young people and novice drivers is being examined an additional benefit aimed at supporting families in buying a clean car: the incentive linked to the ISEE, the indicator of the equivalent economic situation, proposed by the senators of the 5 Star Movement through an amendment in the Budget Law 2022.

It would be – according to what has been leaked – of one limited extent, which, however, could prove to be a real boon for families in financial straits needing a vehicle.

The bonus would indeed be reserved for only one member for each family unit whose ISEE is less than 30 thousand euros. Anyone who finds himself in such conditions would be entitled to a 40% discount on the purchase of a new electric car with a maximum power of 150 kilowatts.

In addition to the constraint of power, there would also be that of value of the car, which could not have a list price higher than 30 thousand euros. The cost is to be understood excluded VAT. This incentive cannot be combined with the eco-bonus, as it would be a parallel measure, alternative to it.

Charging columns for electric cars: official bonus

Therefore, if we have numerous unknowns, and even some perplexities, as regards the concessions planned by the government for the electric car, this does not mean that everything is awaiting confirmation; there is indeed a measure that has already been disclosed And it is closely related to the world of the electric car. In fact, i bonus for those who choose to install the columns required for charging these vehicles.

The government budget is 90 million, which had already been announced for this year, as well as for the previous 2020, but an implementing decree had never followed the intention that would make the measure operational. Now the Ministry for Ecological Transition has pushed on the accelerator, unlocking resources.

In the Official Gazette, on October 25th, the details were announced: 80% of these funds will go to businesses, as long as the overall value of their interventions does not exceed 375 thousand euros.

A 10% will be directed to the work necessary for the installation of columns for electric cars with a higher value to this limit amount while the final 10% will be destined for individuals rather than companies. The bonus will be granted in capital account, for a percentage not exceeding 40% of the eligible expenses. The disbursement will be made in a single solution. Application templates will come defined and disseminated by the Ministry for Ecological Transition in subsequent measures.

With the unintuitive term eligible expenses we define all those subject to electronic invoicing. The Mite includes in these all resources used for the purchase and installation of recharging infrastructures: installation of balusters, from electrical systems, from related building works and of monitoring systems.

The natural persons who will apply must be in compliance with all tax obligations, with the payment of social security and welfare contributions and have a turnover never lower than the value of the charging infrastructure for which they request the contribution.

Electric car bonus 2022 between expectation and reality

At this point, let’s clarify the situation and let’s try to put the dots on all the i; we have brought to attention numerous elements and this may have created some confusion in the reader. Almost everything that has been written about is still, at present, at the level of hypothesis.

The renewal of the eco-bonus for the electric car in 2022 seems to be However now established, what is being discussed, in the transcription of the 2022 Budget law, are the methods of implementation.

The government indeed wants encourage the purchase of low environmental impact vehicles and, at the same time, relaunch a market like that of the automotive industry it has yet to recover from the economic crisis that followed the pandemic.

Although details and clarifications are still awaited on the amount of funds and the methods in which they will be given, some numbers have been given to us by the Deputy Minister for Economic Development. In fact, we know that we can count on 90 million euros that will be destined to incentivize the installation of electric columns for recharging clean vehicles.

Then there is another important number to be disclosed. Pressed by the media to externalize some concrete figure, some tangible element, Deputy Minister Pichetto spoke of a figure close to 150 million, to be included in the budget law, which goes to support the entire automotive sector with a view to a conversion that can no longer be postponed.

The European Union has in fact established that, starting in 2035, It will no longer be possible to register combustion cars, not electric.

For an industry like this the challenges for the future are so many; some new and others even to be discovered, as even on the electric car there is no certainty, at the current technological state, that it is the best solutionMany doubts remain in fact on the ecological footprint of the batteries of these cars.

150 million are definitely too few but Pichetto specified that the amount will be given annually and he hopes that it can be increased in the next budget laws. The appropriation will be key to making sure that Italian companies in the sector acquire skills And valid knowledge And expendable during conversion.