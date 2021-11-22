Electric car: 60,000 jobs at risk In Italy by 2035. Here’s where | Milena Gabanelli

5000 are already risking their jobs

In factories where they produce diesel, the problem already exists. This engine is hardly ever used for hybrid cars and its market share in Europe has increased from 54% to 26% in the last thirteen years. In addition, there are car manufacturers who have decided to burn their competitors on time by switching to electric before the others. Among these is the German Vitesco which is investing in Romania, Hungary and the Czech Republic. From 2023 to stop the production of injectors in the Pisa plant: 750 people risk their jobs. At the VM of Cento, in the province of Ferrara, today Stellantis, in 900 produce V6 diesel: from 2023 this engine will no longer exist, but it is not known if and how it will be replaced. In Pratola Serra (Avellino), always Stellantis, 1.600 diesel and the one for Ducato commercial vehicles are produced: i 1700 employees they added to the production of the engines that of the masks, but they are still in cash two weeks a month. At the Bosch of Bari, where the common rail diesel was invented, there are 1,400 places at risk. Another 600 places in the balance at Marelli, today of the Kkr fund, where components for the internal combustion engine are produced. Finally the multinational Dense Japanese has major electric projects with Mazda and Toyota. But not on the San Salvo plant, in the province of Chieti, where alternators and starter motors continue to be produced. There are 1,000 employees: 200 will go home within the year, for the other 800 places there are no certainties.