Electric car batteries, there is a second life

Who said that the electric car batteries, once their life cycle on four wheels is over, can’t they “be reborn”? It is certainly a question that Audi and the German provider RWE they have not set themselves up, since the collaboration between the House of the Four Rings and the company that distributes energy has resulted in a stationary storage system that exploits the exhausted modules and gives them a new life.

The life of lithium ion batteries, those commonly used in the four full electric wheels on the market, have a well-defined duration over time, but thanks to reuse they can go on for over 10 years from their first “knockout”. In fact, as emerged from the work of the German company and the energy provider, the accumulators can be used for energy storage.

Electric car batteries, a second life

If in their first life the goal was to dedicate themselves to the traction of compacts, the second is more based on energy storage thanks to the residual capacity which is around 80%.

This percentage, according to the companies directly involved, is ideal for stationary energy storage. Thanks to the recycling, or rather reuse, of batteries, costs are thus reduced and the carbon footprint of the entire life cycle of the accumulators (from production to disposal) is distributed in a sustainable way through the operational phases first in the automotive sector and subsequently in a stationary perspective.

The first stationary energy storage system, born from the partnership between Audi and RWE, was born in Herdecke, Germany, and is based precisely on the lithium-ion accumulators used in the electric SUVs of the Four Rings, as for example in the development of e-tron, the first fully electric car of the house.

Thanks to 60 battery modules, the storage facility will be able to store up to 4.5 megawatt hours. Herdecke, a 160-square-meter facility, could be just the first of a long series of storage facilities. Depending on the results achieved in North Rhine-Westphalia, larger storage facilities will be built in the future, based on the reuse of automotive batteries and on series connection which can lead to an increase in operating voltage.

Audi batteries, the goal of the house

Oliver Hoffmann, Member of the Board for Technical Development of Audi AG, explained: “Audi is asking which ones long-term goals a totally sustainable mobility and a carbon neutral balance of all activities. By 2025, Audi will have more than 20 purely electric models. “

The horizon of the German company certainly has no limits, going far beyond vehicles: “This is why we support the development of sustainable mobility through collaborations within the energy supply chain. The partnership with RWE is testimony of a respectful use of resources, especially high-voltage batteries that benefit from a second life and smart integration into the electricity grid of the future “.

On the part of Audi, nothing is left to chance, with parallel work, says Hoffmann “to prepare the next phase, the recycling of accumulators, so as to generate a virtuous closed cycle in this sector as well”.