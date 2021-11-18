Electric car, bomb or bubble? From FinanciaLounge



© Reuters Electric car, bomb or bubble?



Rivian, Lucid, Nio, Xpeng (NYSE :): all crazy about e-cars, even on the markets. But the revenues are zero for now, are these companies really worth more than Volkswagen (DE 🙂 and other historical brands?

Is the bubble of electric cars likely to burst? Soon to say, but many signs invite you to approach the topic with caution and not to get caught up in easy enthusiasm. The Rivian case, in this sense, can teach a lot.

RIVIAN DOUBLES

A few days after its debut on Wall Street, the title of the start-up that wants to conquer the electric pick-up segment – a very rich segment in the US – has literally exploded. From the initial $ 78, it came in at just over $ 170 before losing 15% in yesterday’s session. For several hours Rivian was the third largest carmaker in the world by capitalization. According to market valuations, it was worth more than Volkswagen and still worth more than Daimler Mercedes and Stellantis today (MI:) …

Read on

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge