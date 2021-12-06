Electric car, half a million jobs at risk

According to the European association of suppliers, the labor cost of the technological transition could be high for those who build components for heat engines. However, new jobs will also be created

Half a million jobs at risk in Europe with the advent of the electric car, for the auto suppliers of thermal engine components alone. This is the forecast of Clepa, the European association representing supplier companies that has commissioned a study on the subject of Pwc. According to the research, there are exactly 501,000 places that run the risk of disappearing or of functions that could become obsolete. Against this loss of human capital there will be 226 thousand new job opportunities represented by electric motors, however, assuming a stable European battery production chain: the account would therefore be a net disappearance of 275 thousand jobs. Currently, the supply of components for thermal engines employs 599,000 people in the European Union, out of a total of 1.7 million people employed by suppliers.

three scenarios – The Pwc study takes into consideration the period 2020-2040 with three possible scenarios: a mixed technological approach that goes from the current average 95 g / km of CO2 to 20 g / km in 2040; one that takes into account the requests of the European Commission with the Fit for 55 package which provides for the stop of sales with a thermal engine by 2035 and a drop in emissions of the registered vehicle by 55% by 2030 compared to 2021 levels; and a more radical one with a rapid increase in electric sales and a zero emissions target in 2030. The three hypothesized scenarios predict a market share, again in 2030, of electric cars respectively of more than 50%, approximately 80% and close to 100%.

The timing of the impact – The study outlines a greater impact on employment in seven countries of the European Union: Germany, Spain, France, Italy, the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania. The greatest job losses would occur in Germany (121 thousand people), Italy (74 thousand), Spain (72 thousand), Romania (56 thousand). The research shows that, in the most radical scenario, 70% of the impact on employment will occur between 2030 and 2035 with 359,000 jobs lost. Marco Stella, vice president of Anfia, the confindustrial association of the automotive sector, explains how much the components are worth in Italy: “The supply chain today has a significant economic and occupational weight in Italy, considering that the products of this sector are exported and appreciated throughout the world. The trade balance is positive for about 5.5 billion euros per year “.

“mixed approach” – Most of the future added value in the electric motor sector (about 70 billion euros) “depends on a complete and consolidated EU battery chain – explains the study – Consequently, the projections of the added value for electric vehicles depend entirely on local production of batteries is uncertain “. According to the secretary general of Clepa, Sigrid de Vries “the future of added value and the creation of new jobs for powertrain technologies depends on the production of batteries in Europe. A regulatory framework open to all available solutions, such as the use of hybrid technologies, green hydrogen and sustainable renewable fuels will enable innovation as we redefine mobility in the coming decades. ” “Supporting component manufacturers in Italy in tackling the transition to zero-emission mobility – adds Stella about Italy – also means understanding the current difficulties of about 30% of them, who are still focused on combustion engine technologies and, in general, of SMEs, which represent the majority of the sector, in taking on large investments within a few years “.

December 6, 2021

