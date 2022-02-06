ELECTRIC CAR HOW TO EQUIP THE BOX? Should I CHANGE THE COUNTER? – Andrea Galeazzi

When you decide to take the step towards electricity, one of the first doubts that arises is that of recharging and how to manage it. Is the standard car charger enough to plug into the home socket or do you need to install a wallbox? Is the classic 3kW meter okay or do you need to request an increase in power? Today, thanks also to the wallboxes of ABB, one of the leading companies in the sector, which I have to show you, I will try to answer these questions!

Let’s start immediately from the first:

Do I really need to install a wallbox?

To resolve this doubt we must understand what we will do with our electric car and what all the possible solutions are.

The starting point is the charging cable that comes to us supplied by the manufacturer, the one to be connected to the classic schuko socket of the house. In which cases will this be enough for us? I can tell you that using this charger which on average charges at 2kW it means getting 100km of autonomy every 10 hours.

To increase power (and therefore speed) you need to switch to wallbox, that exist fixed or portable. Those portable they are very comfortable and versatile but they cost a lot and are more subject to wear and tear. Those fixed instead they obviously do not have the convenience of being able to always carry them around but on the other hand they are much more durable and reliable over time. There power of the latter it is very variable, according to the needs, the meter and the

budget you go from those from 3.6kW (which give us our 100km of autonomy in 6 hours) to those from 7.4kW (3 hours in this case).

It is precisely with regard to this type of wallbox that I am talking about “Ground AC” produced by ABB. This wallbox is offered in two versions, one standard and one called “mid”, which additionally offers an LCD screen for the interface and management of the recharge and a certified meter. Both are equipped with an ethernet port, Bluetooth, WiFi, and in some versions even a 4G connection. For authentication you can use the app or RFID cards. They also have an interesting compatibility with home automation to manage recharging but we will talk about this later.

To go even beyond 7.4kW you must have a different electrical system, three-phase, and in this case we arrive at 22kW of power but it must be said that in addition to the differences in the system, in most cases it is useless since 90% of the cars when charged with alternating current are able to absorb 11kW at most. In this case, however, our usual 100km would be covered in 2 hours.

Speaking of the latter, we must not forget what are the characteristics of the car we intend to buy, because if it were, for example, a plug-in hybrid with a small battery and a maximum charge of 3 kW, it would be useless to put more columns. powerful.

If I currently have the classic 3kW meter will I have to change it?

It depends, and it depends on the average of how many kilometers I travel daily. I say the average because if I travel 100km every day and then once a month I do 400 my charging station will be sized for 100km and the busiest day will be covered by the charging stations that I find around, especially the fast ones, which also if a little expensive in this case they make a lot more sense.

So if my journey falls within the daily 100km and I have 10 hours a day to recharge the car, I can also leave the 3kW meter, provided of course that I do not use particularly energy-intensive appliances during this period of time. If I don’t have these 10 hours or if I need to use other items while the car is charging then yes, I should request a power increase over 3 kW. However, it must be said that until 2023 a compromise can be found, that is, take advantage of the possibility given by GSE, the operator of the national electricity grid, of have up to 6kW of supply without having to change the contractual power. This is only in case you have smart wallboxes.

About smart wallboxes, we talked before ABB and wallboxes that interface with home automation, but why is this so important? Because the dynamic management of the recharge will allow him to raise or lower the power delivered to the car based on how much current the rest of the house is consuming. This could prove to be an excellent help to optimize times in comfort, since the wallbox will do it automatically, and not necessarily having to change the meter (or take advantage of the GSE possibility just mentioned).

How much does a wallbox cost?

If our charger supplied as standard is not enough for us then the expense will be around 1000 euros for a charging station portable (reliable) or variable in the case of wallboxes. Let’s start with 400/500 euro and you get to 800 euros for the Ground AC standard, based on the installed power, and it takes between 800 ei 2000 euro for the TerraAC mid.

I hope I have cleared up some doubts and above all have given you the tools you need to start understanding this world and make the right choices for you. Next time we will talk about solutions a little bigger than these and dedicated to condominium environments.