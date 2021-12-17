Electric car incentives 2022: 3 new bonuses coming!

Also for next year, almost upon us, the government seems willing to allocate new electric car incentives to Italians.

In fact, in agreement with the Ministry of Ecological Transition, already for 2021 the executive has strengthened all the initiatives to encourage the transition to forms of sustainable mobility.

An example is also the mobility bonus, which rewards all those who decide to use bicycles or public transport, thus allowing less pollution.

But even those who have decided to opt for electric or hybrid cars have received their incentive.

The electric car incentives activated this year have been enormously successfulThis is testified by the fact that many of the funds allocated were exhausted within a few weeks.

Currently, there are only very few funds left to facilitate purchases of motor vehicles and those relating to used cars.

But what is the situation for 2022?

Actually, the 2022 Budget Maneuver does not seem to have allocated any funds to be allocated to any electric car incentives.

Yet, the bonuses dedicated to sustainable mobility will not end definitively on 31 December 2021: the The government is currently discussing the fate of three new electric car-related bonuses for 2022.

Let’s find out together.

Electric car incentives 2022: charging stations bonus

Leaving aside the concessions strictly linked to the purchase of electric cars, which we will deal with in the next paragraphs, let’s analyze the first bonus linked to electric cars coming soon.

This bonus testifies to the firm will, on the part of the Draghi Government, to act in a sustainable perspective, promoting not only electric car incentives linked to the purchase, but also concessions concerning green cars indirectly.

Is indeed to arrive a new bonus intended for those who install charging stations for electric cars.

For this new bonus 90 million euros have been allocated which, in reality, were already foreseen for the current year and for 2020, specifically by means of Law 104/2020; however, there was still no implementing decree that would make the facilitation operational.

The implementing decree is now there, and the new bonus dedicated to charging columns for electric cars can finally be requested.

Incentives for electric car columns: amounts and beneficiaries

The incentive linked to the installation of charging columns for electric cars will allow applicants to get 40% of their expenses back related to the installation of the columns themselves.

They can be counted in the expense list not only the amounts relating to the purchase of the columns, but also how much will be spent to install and make these charging stations operational.

The bonus for the charging columns will be managed by the MITE, assisted by Invitalia, which will take care of the subsequent disbursement.

But let’s take care now to define exactly who will be the lucky ones who will be able to benefit from these electric car incentives which, unfortunately, cannot be requested by everyone.

The bonus charging stations for electric cars Sara indeed accessible only to companies and professionals, in compliance with certain requirements.

As for business activities, in addition to being admitted only activities based in Italian territory, will have access to the incentive only if they are in compliance with tax obligations foreseen.

The professionals, on the other hand, in addition to contributory regularity, they will also have to guarantee a turnover higher than the installation costs of the charging columns.

Furthermore, in case of belonging to the flat-rate scheme, the value of the charging columns is set at 20,000 euros, and cannot be exceeded.

Electric car incentives 2022: the return of the Ecobonus

Let’s now analyze the fate of what, among the electric car incentives, has been most successful: we are talking aboutEcobonus auto.

It is about incentives for the electric cars that have been provided by the Budget Commission for the year 2021, in different sizes.

In fact, three funds have been allocated:

for Euro 6 class cars registered by June, the provision was equal to 250 million euros

for electric cars with registration date up to the end of the year, the fund was instead equal to 120 million euros

finally, for vehicles for commercial use, the provision envisaged 50 million euros

However, the 2022 maneuver did not include the Ecobonus auto among the measures which will facilitate the purchase of electric vehicles.

However, we must not despair: the 2022 maneuver it is still under discussion, and we recall that 150 million euros have been allocated to support the ecological transition, yet to be assigned.

In short, the executive seems to have every intention of refinancing the Ecobonus, inserting it among the 2022 electric car incentives.

On the other hand, a sort of confirmation has come to us thanks to the words of Giancarlo Giorgetti, the Minister for Economic Development: according to what can be read in a news from QuiFinanza, the government would be working to enhance incentives electric cars.

Therefore, last minute changes are still possible: probably, we will see the Ecobonus auto inserted among the concessions for next year provided for by the 2022 Budget Law.

However, we do not know exactly what funds will actually be allocated to the Ecobonus auto, nor how this incentive will be divided among the potential beneficiaries.

Electric car incentives 2022: hypothesis of a bonus with ISEE

In the end, the third among the 2022 electric car incentives currently under discussion is a bonus that will grant a discount on the purchase of a new electric car.

In fact, this car bonus has already been talked about for about a year: the concession was in fact scheduled for 2021, but has never been officially made operational.

However, the 5 Star Movement has proposed an amendment, which guarantees the inclusion of this bonus in the future Budget Law 2022, in order to make it official and operational for the next year.

Given that this new bonus could be included in the 2022 electric car incentives, it is worthwhile to briefly analyze it.

First of all, it will not be an incentive accessible to all.

In fact, it will only be guaranteed against the presentation of a family ISEE that does not exceed € 30,000 nodded.

You will also be able to access the bonus only one member per eligible household.

Certain requirements regarding the characteristics of the electric car chosen must then be met.

First of all, the car must not have a price that exceeds 30,000 euros, without however considering the VAT. Secondly, the car of choice it cannot have a power exceeding 150 kW.

If introduced, the new auto bonus it cannot be combined with other 2022 electric car incentives: therefore, if you request the Ecobonus, for example, you will not be able to access the measure.

Unfortunately, to have definitive confirmation of this incentive, we will have to wait (as in the case of the Ecobonus auto).

The 5 Star Movement has in fact proposed to change the expiry date of the car bonus that was never activated, which should have ended on 31 December 2021.

If the amendment is eventually approved, the car bonus in question can be claimed until December 31, 2022.

We therefore look forward to news on the new Budget Law, which will have the task of confirming (or denying) the 2022 electric car incentives.