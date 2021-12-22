Electric car, Italians intrigued but two out of three know little about it

The survey was launched 11 months after a previous study. It highlights a growing attention on the part of Italians for electrified cars, which does not seem to correspond to an equally growing knowledge.

Electric, hybrid or endothermic? Confusion wins

The study starts from the analysis of the knowledge of these cars. How many really know how they work, how they recharge, how much they pollute, how much does it cost to handle them and what autonomy they have? Overall, they know little about electric cars. To prevail is uncertainty about almost all the technical characteristics of these models; beyond 2 out of 3 Italians they are indecisive or possess incorrect information about.

For instance, only 40% of the interviewees knows what the difference is between the various types of hybrids (full, mild and plug-in). Even 31% believe that all Hybrid models need to be recharged on plug, 42% that all hybrid cars and electric are zero-emission. And 63% think that all hybrids are capable of at least 50 km traveling in electric mode.

And the batteries, and the costs, and the recharge …

Lack of knowledge contributes to fueling doubts: the 43% still have concerns related to the battery theme (duration, autonomy, places and charging times), the 21% do not have clear maintenance costs and times, the 12% have doubts about the infrastructure charging (perhaps the only legitimate ed) and rescue in case of reserve.

Yet the 77% of the sample says they are ready to choose an electrified car in the future (the 23% even electric). Among the reasons that push in this direction, theattention to the environment remains dominant (54%), followed by possible savings on fuel costs (19%).

Electric cars, Italians look into their pockets

The high initial purchase cost appears to be the decisive obstacle to the spread of electric motorization. To the question “which of the following aspects would prompt you to buy an electric car?“, The most popular answers are in fact those of an economic nature: price more content (24%), incentives more consistent (21%), a financing plan advantageous (10%). And the percentage rises to an overall 76% if you also consider the desire to installing the charging system at home included in the price.

How much they would be willing to pay extra Italians to switch from cars with internal combustion engines to electric? 63% of the sample say they are willing to pay only between 5% and 10% more for an electrified car.

But car manufacturers need to communicate more and better

If Italians know little or nothing about electric cars, it is also the fault of the manufacturers. “The study highlights how in Italy the interest in electrified cars has further grown in the last year _ points out Massimo Ghenzer, president of Areté _ but ad consumer confusion is also increasing on the differences and on the functioning of these engines. An uncertainty that also concerns infrastructures and recharging costs. It serves greater and more effective communication by car manufacturers to be able to overcome the skepticism that still surrounds some key issues for this market, primarily on the subject of batteries and maintenance costs ».

—- Do you want to be part of our community and stay informed at all times? Subscribe for free to our newsletter and our YouTube channel—