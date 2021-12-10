Electric car, Italy lagging behind worldwide

Listen to the audio version of the article

Italy continues to be at the bottom of the rankings related to electric mobility, as highlighted in the new EY Electric Vehicle Country Readiness Index. The ranking, with the ten main automotive markets in the field of electric mobility globally, sees three leading nations in the electric breakthrough: China, Sweden and Germany. Followed by the United Kingdom, South Korea, United States, Japan and Canada. Penultimate position for Italy, ahead only of India. The EY Index, which represents 75% of the global light vehicle market, focuses on three main analysis indicators, namely supply, demand and the regulation in force in the countries examined, with the aim of providing an overview comprehensive for each nation about the actual maturity and preparation with respect to electric and sustainable mobility.

The overtaking of the electric car in 2033

Sales of electric vehicles in China, Europe and the United States by 2033 are projected to exceed sales of all other powertrains. Analyzing the enabling factors for the growth of electric vehicles and the consequent development on the market, the EY Electric Vehicle Country Readiness Index indicates how the world trend is increasingly moving towards a decarbonised economy in the automotive and energy sectors. The results reveal some key factors in the most virtuous nations (China, Sweden and Germany) of e-mobility: first of all, the significant public / private commitment in setting up a productive ecosystem and a supply-chain that is as integrated as possible and national are the basis for a competitive and cost advantage; also the greater propensity in consumers towards a bev / phev electric vehicle; finally, the government stimulus combined with regulatory actions and incentives as well as business support initiatives are fundamental for the mobility ecosystem. Naturally, the first position of China is linked to electric mobility, and certainly not to attention to the environment starting from the dependence of 60% on coal to power its own power plants.

Italy at the bottom of the ranking

The Italian ranking, in 9th place in the EY Index, shows how some factors are not yet mature, compared to what happens in the leading countries, where there is an industrial chain already in an advanced stage of conversion to electricity, which accompanies this growing market with adequate infrastructures. The proposed (and not yet confirmed) objective of phasing out vehicles with internal combustion engines expected by 2040 will play a fundamental role. Italy, an importer of electricity with a supply deficit of -6.9 %, has to face the challenge of the reduced reliability of the network and utilities and aim at the expansion of the charging infrastructures. If you think that in 2020 the ratio between battery chargers and electric vehicles was 0.13 in Italy, on a par with the global average of 0.1, we understand how public fast chargers installed are a small percentage of the total, representing only the 3.3%.

Electric and phev cars are growing but remain a niche

Electric car surveys can have different interpretations. If on the one hand increases with Bulgarian percentages are an indicator of the greater attention linked to vehicles without a thermal engine, thanks also to the maxi government incentives, on the other it is important to quantify the real sales volumes. An example? 232% growth of the electric and plug-in hybrid market in Italy in 2020, against the 28% decrease of the entire market. Assuming that the data refers to the combination of pure electric and plug-in hybrids (i.e. thermal cars to which an electric motor has been added – with average distances of about 50 km with zero emissions), the Bev numbers remain a niche of the market as demonstrated by the 31,433 registrations in twelve months.

With respect to sustainable mobility, 54% of the sample interviewed (1,006 Italian citizens of age) who are about to change cars within the next three years, would be oriented towards hybrid (43%) or electric (11%) models. 20% of the sample shows openness to new ownership formulas (for example Long-Term Rental) and new purchasing methods proposed by car manufacturers.