Electric car range: how to preserve it during the winter

As is well known, the autonomy of electric cars is reduced in winter due to low temperatures and everything that derives from it. To solve the problem, or at least to reduce its relevance, it is however possible to take into consideration some points to observe in order to preserve the autonomy of the batteries and consequently limit the energy consumption in everyday movements.

But first of all, what are the causes? Electric cars and vehicles consume more during the winter because at low temperatures the energy from lithium-ion batteries is also used to heat the passenger compartment, for example. Then there is the need to overheat the batteries themselves to bring them to the right operating temperature, which must be within a well-defined range. Or again, but this also applies to vehicles with internal combustion engines, the use of winter tires, which are more resistant to rolling, or simply the aerodynamic resistance, a factor that affects the most with the lowering of temperatures, also contribute to a shorter range. due to the higher air density.

These are basically the factors that cause a higher consumption of electric car batteries. And if for the latter two mentioned (greater rolling resistance and aerodynamics) there is very little to do, on the heating issue some attention can be paid to minimize the impact and, consequently, enjoy greater autonomy. even when temperatures approach zero.

In addition to using the Eco mode, which helps to increase autonomy by also reducing the power of the air conditioning system, preheat the passenger compartment when the car is being charged it is an option to consider, so that the electricity comes directly from the grid and not from the vehicle’s batteries, therefore without affecting its autonomy. A function, the latter, present in the Volkswagen of the ID family (here for the Italian price list) and particularly useful especially in the case of short trips.

On the other hand, this is precisely the context of the most frequent use of electric today, which is why there is no reason to worry a lot considering the impact of the problem, which is therefore limited. Who then has to travel long distances the matter concerns even less since, as long as you do not make particularly prolonged stops, it will only be in the starting phase that part of the car’s energy will be used to heat and bring the battery to the right operating temperature.