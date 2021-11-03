Electric cars, a government incentive plan to lower prices

“By making clean technology the most affordable, accessible and attractive choice, we can reduce emissions around the world,” he said Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, at the Glasgow climate conference Cop26. A crucial event, from which a precise strategy has emerged: to support electric cars in every way. Machines that today are already cheaper to run than those that burn fossil fuels and are close to tipping point when they soon become even cheaper to buy.

Already (source LeasePlan’s Car Cost Index 2021) electric cars in the premium mid-size segment are cost competitive compared to vehicles with internal combustion engines in 17 European countries, but thanks to the “boost” they could receive in the form of government aid from “competition” one could move – in the short term – to “convenience”. To be precise, Cop26 did not talk about how to technically implement car incentives, but after the announcements on more general strategies, record investments were declared to push the “green”.

The only coalition of international financial companies born last April to tackle climate change and led as president by the former British central bank governor Mark Carney, for example, it announced the commitment of private capital pledged up to 130 trillion dollars to reach the net zero emissions targets by 2050. Carney himself explained this well during the climate conference in Glasgow and the event is was an opportunity to announce that the coalition will also lend its support Michael Bloomberg who will join Carney as co-chair. The Glasgow Financial Alliance for net zero (Gfanz) – which is made up of more than 450 banks, insurers and wealth managers representing 45 countries – could provide up to $ 100 trillion in funding to help economies transition to carbon neutrality in the span of the next three decades.

“Now we have all the necessary conditions – said Carney – to move climate change from the margins to the forefront of finance so that every financial decision takes climate change into account”. The managers contribute $ 57 trillion to the coalition’s total assets, while another $ 63 trillion comes from banks and $ 10 from pension funds.

In short, while world leaders announce a plan to make green technology cheaper, now there are indeed economic resources. And if the UK, the US and China, among the countries that account for two-thirds of the global economy, agree to promote green energy and electric cars, it means that – soon – something is really going to happen. Not only that: more than 40 nations have said they will align standards and coordinate investments to accelerate production and advance the “tipping point” where green technologies will become cheaper and more accessible than fossil fuel alternatives.

Of course, we are not just talking about cars, but the cornerstones of this change are five: clean electricity, electric vehicles, green steel, hydrogen and sustainable agriculture. The goal is to make them accessible and available to all nations by 2030 and create 20 million new jobs.