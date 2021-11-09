Electric cars and autonomy, the SUV with a 1,000 km battery arrives in China

At the end of August the Chinese GAC Aion had announced a column capable of reaching a power of 480 kW, currently usable only by the Aion V, with an innovative graphene battery. This winning combination allows charging times of less than 5 minutes, a real record for the sector.

Today, GAC Aion always tries to make history again, with the former Electric SUV certified for a range of up to 1,000 km per single charge. Actually the vehicle, Aion LX Plus, not yet on the market, and we discover its characteristics through the preliminary registration with the competent Chinese ministry. This is the top of the range version of the homonymous Aion LX.

The record range indicated with the NEDC homologation cycle, notoriously generous, but even if the WLTP value were considered, we would still be faced with a decidedly high autonomy.

This remarkable performance, according to a report by CnEVPost, thanks to a new battery that makes its debut on this vehicle, with the capacity of 144.4 kWh. Perhaps the most interesting fact is that GAC has been able to insert this battery in the same space occupied by the standard one, and to do so it has made use of a new type of lithium cell that allows for greater energy density.

It is a proprietary technology of GAC Aion, so-called “sponge silicon“, unveiled last April, can reduce battery size by 20% and weight by 14%. This has brought energy density to a value of 205 Wh / kg. Other details as well as prices are not known at the moment, but should be revealed during the Guangzhou Auto Show on November 19th.