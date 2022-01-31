Electric cars and home charging, how to get 6 kW for free

Let’s suppose that you intend to convert to an electric car, but that the last obstacle on the way to this change is the power of the home system for recharging the battery. In fact, in general, the most common meters belong to the two lowest power bands, up to 3 and up to 4.5 kW: values ​​that may be insufficient for battery recovery in acceptable times. Not to mention the problems when the appliances are on are many, for example air conditioning or household appliances. To remedy this situation, you have to contact your service provider, have the contract changed, pay the amount due for the operation and so on: enough to discourage some potential customers. Still few, however, know that all this process, with the relative costs, can be avoided, at least until 31 December 2023, thanks to an experiment promoted by Arera, the Regulatory Authority for energy, networks and the environment, and entrusted to the GSE, the Energy Services Manager. Let’s see in detail what it is.

The Manager. First of all, it is worth remembering that GSE is a company of the Ministry of Economic Development which aims to promote sustainability: its key areas of intervention are two, renewable sources and the improvement of energy efficiency. The GSE has the possibility of providing economic incentives for these purposes (in 2020, it managed a total figure of about 14 billion euros), also through auctions for the installation of systems for the production of sustainable energy (photovoltaic, wind and others). In addition, the Energy Services Manager is responsible for promoting the culture of sustainable development, for example with interventions in schools and training activities for the public administration, in particular for officials who work on the energy requalification of public buildings.

The opportunity. From 1 July 2021 (and, as mentioned, until the end of 2023), the GSE offers the possibility to those who need to recharge an electric vehicle at home and have a meter with a power not exceeding 4.5 kW of obtain, if it has the necessary requisites, an increase of up to 6 kW, limited to the night time slot and weekends, ie when the energy distribution networks are less loaded. The operation is completely free and is managed remotely, without the holder of the energy contract having to intervene in any way on the system to activate the power increase.

The advantages. The studies of the Arera and the GSE have estimated a benefit for the consumer of 200 euros one-off (the costs of the operation relating to the meter, if incurred privately) and of 60 euros per year. Figures that may seem modest, especially to those who have faced the purchase of an electric car, but to which are added advantages that are not quantifiable, but real, of a practical nature: first of all, the convenience of not having to go to your energy supplier , but to carry out the online practice directly with Gse, which has already directly managed the relationships with the more than 300 commercial companies in the sector present at national level.

The requirements. What, then, do you need to access these benefits? The most important thing, in addition to the availability of a first or second generation electronic meter, is to have installed a wallbox capable of communicating data externally and performing some actions: it is not, however, necessary to know in detail which ones, why the site of the GSE shows the list of about 300 suitable devices (and if your own is not one of these, you can provide the documentation, including a declaration of suitability of the manufacturer). These are not particularly sophisticated wallboxes, but the most common ones, whose prices start at 600-700 euros. To this it is necessary to add a certificate of state-of-the-art installation, issued by the professional operator who built the system. Once the basic information on the site (data of the supply and the charging device, address, data relating to the vehicle to be recharged, etc.) and the declaration of conformity of the system have been communicated, the request is usually approved within a month or a little more. The whole operation is quite simple, but it has a deadline: in fact, unless the initiative is extended, applications can be forwarded until April 30, 2023.