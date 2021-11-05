Electric cars and houses without walls – Corriere.it

from Massimo Gaggi

The risk that today is aimed at electricity without adequate preparation attracted by public incentives (and the stock market)

Cobalt, lithium, nickel, phosphate, manganese. They are certainly not among the keywords of COP 26, but they serve to measure the concreteness of the energy transition programs prepared by the transport industries: those on which, in the absence of major additional decarbonisation commitments by governments, the greatest hopes for curbing climate change are concentrated. Here the strongest signal came from the auto industry which, for a long time reluctant to abandon internal combustion engines, driven by Tesla’s success, has suddenly started a massive conversion towards electric. A positive turnaround, although critics point out that as long as many power plants produce electricity by burning coal, the benefits will be very limited.

But the real problem is that neither the auto industries nor the Western governments they are adequately addressing that of the availability of minerals needed for battery production that is set to grow enormously in the coming years, as all the big groups have announced the construction of dozens of battery factories. More than half of the world’s cobalt (necessary for high-performance batteries) extracted in Congo where working conditions (including minors) are very bad and Chinese interests are strong. Nickel, lithium and manganese are also becoming scarce amid the predictable, strong growth in demand. You can use iron and phosphate: thus you get cheaper batteries but with reduced performance and much more difficult to recycle.

right to rely on the market, but we must know that the bottlenecks that afflict many industries today (including cars) due to the lack of microchips, they will come back in a few years for batteries. The risk that today is aimed at the electric without adequate preparation attracted by public incentives and to return to the good graces of the stock exchanges that ignore the traditional producers while they are enthusiastic about Tesla. But JB Straubel, co-founder of Elon Musk’s company and today a battery recycling industrialist, warns that manufacturers, continuing to launch accumulator factories without worrying about the sustainability of the production chain from the beginning, the mine, are building the roof of a house that does not have walls yet.