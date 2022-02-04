Electric cars and mobility 2022: € 4,750 bonus to everyone!

It is useless to deny it: with the 2022 Budget Law, we all expected new 2022 bonuses and state incentives linked to sustainable mobility and electric cars.

This because For some time now, the Government seems to really intend to promote less polluting forms of mobilityalso by providing concessions and incentives for the purchase of new low-carbon vehicles.

However, the 2022 Maneuver disappointed most, as it practically ignored electric cars and the 2022 bonuses associated with them..

But it is still too early to despairbecause new incentives are on the way.

In addition to the measures related to sustainable mobility that are yet to come, among other things, there are already some concessionsi which can currently be requested, because they are active.

And these benefits promise really interesting figures: the total of bonuses currently active is equal to 4,750 euros.

These are then 2022 bonuses open to all, since they can be requested without presenting the ISEE form and without taking into account the applicant’s income.

In this article we will then analyze the bonuses related to green mobility currently activethen trying to understand when the 2022 electric car bonuses will also arrive, of which there is so much talk.

Electric cars and mobility: the bonus for motorbikes

Before giving some anticipation on the new upcoming electric car bonuses, it is advisable to inform the readers about the situation relating to bonuses related to green mobility currently active.

In particular, a bonus bike was introduced on January 13th for those who decide to purchase a low-emission two-wheeled vehicle.

Those who want to obtain the contribution, the figures of which we will analyze in the next paragraph, will have to refer to the Ecobonus booking platform of the MiSE, which at the moment is already active and usable.

Although they will not be intended for the purchase of electric cars, these incentives will allow you to save on the purchase of electric or hybrid vehicles. However, it must be vehicles on two wheels.

We inform interested parties that, for the year 2022, the fund allocated for the motorbike bonus is equal to 20 million euros; upon its exhaustion, it will be necessary to wait until next year to request the subsidy.

The bike bonus was however confirmed until the year 2026.

Sustainable mobility bonus, 4,000 euros for the new bike

Now let’s move on to exact figures and the methods of disbursement of this new incentive currently active for the purchase of sustainable vehicles.

We reiterate it, it is a motorcycle bonus, which will not allow any facilitation on the purchase of electric cars.

However, this is a particularly interesting benefit, given that allows you to get a direct discount when purchasing the low-emission two-wheeled vehicle.

The motorcycle bonus, then, will allow you to get a discount that it could even reach 4,000 euros in totalregardless of the buyer’s income: it is in fact a bonus without ISEE.

Obviously, not all those who manage to request their bike bonus will be able to get the maximum, that is the 4,000 euros provided.

The incentive awarded it will depend indeed from the price of the two-wheeled vehicle chosen, on which 40% will be calculatedbut only if a scrapping an old vehicle pollutant.

In other words, the motion bonus will coincide with 40% of the price of the new way and a maximum of 4,000 euros, but only with scrapping.

Who does not have a two-wheeled vehicle to be scrappedon the other hand, he will be able to count on a lower motorbike bonus, equal to 3,000 euros, calculated on 30% of the price same to pay.

Without scrappingtherefore, the motorbike bonus can reach 30% of the list price of the new purchase, for a maximum of 3,000 euros in total.

4,000 euro bonus: which vehicles are allowed?

The bonus that will allow you to get up to 4,000 euros for two-wheeled and low-emission vehicles, however, it could also allow the purchase of particular four-wheeled vehicles.

We are not talking about real electric cars, but about so-called minicars.

In fact, on the official MiSE Ecobonus website in the section dedicated to the vehicles admitted to the bonus, it is clearly stated that vehicles of category L1e, L2e, L3e, L4e, L5e, L6e or L7e can be purchased.

Not only two-wheeled vehicles, therefore, but also microcars and light quadricycles, ie those vehicles belonging to categories L6e and L7e which, as mentioned, can receive the facilitation on a par with two-wheeled vehicles.

Before moving on to other incentives for electric cars and sustainable vehicles, we point out that the YouTube channel Moto.it has created an overview of the motorcycle bonus, which can be consulted in the following video.

Not just motorcycles and electric cars: the mobility bonus is back!

But we still anticipate that bonuses linked to sustainable mobility confirmed for 2022 will give access to a maximum of 4,750 euros in total.

This only means one thing: in addition to the € 4,000 motorcycle bonus, a second one of € 750 has been confirmed.

And in fact it is like this: also the mobility bonusa facility already active in previous years, has been confirmed for the current year.

This was communicated by the Revenue Agency a few days ago, also indicating the starting date for sending applications, which is next April 13th.

The subsidy will make it possible to obtain 750 eurosbut it will be configured in a different way than the 2022 motorcycle bonus and the electric car incentives active last year.

Indeed, it will grant to citizens a tax credit, against the scrapping of an old M1 vehicle and the purchase of electric bikes and scooters.

Who will be able to get the 2022 mobility bonus?

Now let’s try to understand who will be able to get this new 2022 mobility bonus.

As we have already said, in fact, the facilitation is very different compared to the electric car or motorcycle bonuses, and does not allow any discount on purchases.

But there is also another detail that makes the 2022 mobility bonus special: it is a retroactive bonus.

In fact, they will be able to obtain the advantage of 750 euros in the form of a tax credit only those who scrapped a vehicle from August 2020 to December of the same year pollutant and subsequently purchased a bike or scooter.

Unfortunately, therefore, those who have carried out these scrapping and purchase operations in 2021, or who intend to carry them out in 2022, will not be able to access the mobility bonus.

In these cases, you just have to wait for the activation of the new 2022 electric car bonuses, or take advantage of the motorcycle bonus and request it until the funds are exhausted.

When will the 2022 electric car bonus arrive?

With this concluding paragraph we will finally try to answer a question that many will surely be asking: but when will the electric car bonuses for the current year arrive?

True andin fact, that the 2022 Budget Law seems to have totally ruled out this particular type of concession, but it is also true that, before the publication of the definitive text in the Official Gazette, there was talk of making structural electric car bonuses.

So, even if not currently formalized, it seems unlikely that, for this year, no electric car bonuses will be granted to Italians.

We therefore await official news from the executive on the matter to further incentives for electric cars and sustainable vehicles and we will not be long in informing interested readers through these pages.