Electric cars, bad news for Italians: definitive stop!

Electric cars are the future and environmentally friendly, but there is bad news for Italians. Stop the incentives to buy.

The electric cars I’m a Revolution that will help the planet and the environment. A historic and necessary turning point, but which is still far from being fully realized. Last October, the Government had refinanced 100 million euros for bonuses in 2021, but there are on the horizon bad news for Italians. There government maneuver for 2022 does not provide bonuses and incentives for the purchase of electric cars. The protests were not long in coming.

The national association of the automotive industry chain (Anfia) has estimated – reports the Republic – that the absence of purchase incentives for electric and hybrid cars will result in the failure to sell 161,000 cars in the next year on the Italian market. It is about two thirds less than forecasts with ecobonus. The Uilm metalworkers union takes sides against the government’s final decision “Emblematic of the disinterest that our government shows for the ecological transition in the automotive sector”. In addition, the government had provided incentives for ecological cars when there was no production in Italy. Now that bonuses are being produced in our country, bonuses are being cut out of the maneuver, notes the national union secretary.

Electric cars, no incentives or eco-bonuses in 2022

There budget law for the next year, therefore, it does not provide incentives for zero or very low emission cars, moreover, the malus on the most polluting cars, which is needed to partially finance the auto eco-bonus, seems to have been eliminated. The M5S also reports the absence of the deduction with a possible 50% discount on the invoice for those who install a home charging point. All measures introduced in 2019 by the then Conte government.

THE 100 million euros deriving from the refinancing of last October were divided as follows: