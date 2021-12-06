“Electric cars cost 50 percent more.” It is a problem

The electrification of vehicles is no longer a novelty: from 2035 in Europe only electric cars will be sold and manufacturers are churning out models “on tap” non-stop.

Such a fast transition, induced above all by stringent legislation, is certainly not without consequences for the entire industrial sector, which is forced to reconvert huge supply chains very quickly.

Stellantis concerns

“What has been decided is to impose electrification on the automotive industry which involves 50% additional costs compared to a conventional vehicle – the administrator of the company recently declared. Stellantis group, Carlos Tavares, and then continue – In the next five years, we will have to digest a 10% increase in productivity per year, while the sector is used to an improvement of 2 to 3% ».

For a sector already heavily tested by the semiconductor crisis, the risk is that the transition will materialize above all in a loss of jobs and competitiveness vis-à-vis Chinese competitors, more advanced in terms of technology.

It’s not just a question of batteries

In Europe there are over 530 cars for every 1,000 inhabitants with Italy well above the average at 646. There is no shortage of worries about how to power such a quantity of cars, set up the charging infrastructure and produce lots of electricity.

What we tend to forget is that electric cars also need fewer components – in the order of 30% – compared to an equivalent car powered by a thermal engine.

Circulating park

Fewer components in the car implies a specialized supply chain who needs to find new productions, from the supplier to the small mechanic who overhauls the distribution of a vehicle every 5 or 6 years.

The composition of the fleet is also destined to change, at least in the short term: for those who only a few years ago could find in the super-compact cars like the Fiat Panda and 500, just to remain in the Stellantis group, diversified engine solutions for every need – from traditional petrol to diesel fuel passing through methane and LPG – today sees this possibility greatly reduced by the lack of diesel and by the downsizing of other types of fuel.

Common rail, a revolution that lasted just 25 years

The year was 1997 and Alfa Romeo launched the 156, a car powered by a revolutionary technology: the common rail diesel, the forerunner of all the modern medium-sized diesel engines that would invade our streets in the 2000s.

Even the smallest of the small ones, the Smart, will be fitted from 1999 with a tiny diesel engine of just 0.8 liters and 41 horsepower which, thanks to the low weight of the car, will be able to approach 3 liters per 100 kilometers.

A completely European technology that of diesel with common manifold, born in Italy and capable of combining robustness, reliability and low consumption. All well and good were it not for the emissions problems that will take the technology from success to oblivion in less than 25 years.

Small low cost cars

Perhaps the most tangible impact for the consumer at the end of this era is not so much about the drastic need to convert entire factories to new production – the VM in Cento, for example, produced the 3-liter diesel that marked the last season. Maserati, Jeep and Lancia. Passed in a few years from over 1200 employees to just over 900, it is one of the most emblematic cases – but rather the impossibility of buying small low-cost but extremely versatile cars: a small Fiat Panda 1.3, for example, was capable of drive just under 1,000 kilometers with a full tank.

A real boon in small Alpine towns, for example, where the torque of the diesel engine and all-wheel drive are particularly appreciated in a compact car.

Electric costs more, for now

Battery prices will drop, technology will grow exponentially as investment in research increases, and old skills will be replaced by new ones, offsetting all or part of the employment imbalances.

The real question, however, remains what to do in the meantime: while waiting for the long-awaited transition to take place, the prediction of Sergio Marchionne who saw the electric car as “a double-edged sword” towards which to use “foresight is likely to materialize and realism “.

A realism that led the manager to finance at the same time the research for the electric 500 and the development of the 510 hp petrol-powered Giulia Quadrifoglio because every technology is a great thing if you use it for what it is designed for, when it is needed.

Photo Ansa